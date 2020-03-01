SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Two South Kingstown High School students have been recognized in a statewide writing competition and will have their works published in an anthology later this year.
Senior Jack Wholey and freshman Sierra Silversmith were both awarded notable mentions on Wednesday by Write Rhode Island – an annual writing competition open to students throughout the Ocean State. Each year, the competition receives short story submissions from many talented middle and high school students, but a panel of blind judges ultimately only publishes 20 young storytellers.
This year, Wholey and Silversmith were chosen from a pool of 137 other young writers.
“Both stories were really beautiful and had a lot of really beautiful elements,” said Taylor Polites of Goat Hill – a writing organization that’s partnered with School One in Providence to make this competition possible. “Jack’s was a story of a sailing trip with a father and son. Sierra’s was a story of time travel, and the trigger for the time travel was a bottle of soap – which we just thought was an extraordinary plot device and great writing.”
While this is the first time South Kingstown High School students have been recognized by WriteRI, according to English Department Chair Christine Mohan, Silversmith’s work was recognized last year as well.
Last year, Silversmith’s short story, “A New Chapter,” was among three other overall winners of the competition. She was thrilled at Wednesday’s surprise ceremony to learn that her latest submission was also received well by the judges.
Her latest short story, “Soap,” follows a time traveler, sent back to prevent the country from falling into ruin by assassinating a future dictator. When the traveler meets her, however, she’s only 9 years old.
“He has to deal with that and figure out which way he wants to go,” Silversmith said. “On one hand, he’s from the future and he knows what’s going to happen. On the other hand, she’s just this little kid.”
Much different from Silversmith’s time traveling tale, Wholey’s short story submission, “The Green Oaker,” follows a sailing trip between a father and son. Although he’s never enjoyed such a trip with his father, Wholey said he drew on real-life experiences from his family living in Jerusalem.
When Wholey’s father was younger, he’d built a boat with his brothers that still sits at his great aunt’s house. Hearing stories about how they used to take the boat out and sail around the nearby waters inspired Wholey to write his own.
“I can’t believe it,” he said on Wednesday, surrounded by classmates, friends and family members.
Wholey’s English teacher, Eileen Gannon, who inspired him to steer away from the science and math path he’d been following, and to embrace his creative side, was also there.
“He’s a really motivated, enthusiastic and passionate student,” Gannon said. “The best.”
Last year, Wholey won an award as being the top junior in Gannon’s class that year.
The Quest Montessori School also welcomed members of the judging panel, writers Hester Kaplan and Taylor Polites of Goat Hill and Diane Champa from School One, to surprise students and present awards earlier this week.
Seventh grade student, Annabel Rarick, was recognized as a state winner for her story, “Different Ways to Drown” and her peer, eighth grader Delia Tanzi Buchbaum received a Notable Mention for her story “Forgiveness.”
This is the second year that Ms. Tanzi-Buchbaum has received this distinction.
Champa, director of Literary Engagement at School One, is also the competition’s coordinator.
“It’s very exciting to provide an audience and a way to connect students with writing outside the classroom,” said Champa. “The opportunity to be published can be inspiring, and it gives students another reason to work at rewriting, editing and polishing their work. Last year, teachers reached out to thank us for providing this type of writing opportunity outside the classroom for students. This year, we received more than 130 submissions and we’re thrilled.”
Goat Hill, a collaboration between Rhode Island authors Ann Hood, Hester Kaplan, and Taylor Polites, offers literary events, workshops and seminars to cultivate a writing community in Southern New England. Each year Goat Hill selects the winning entries that are published in the Write Rhode Island anthology, a unique print publication. Last year, Goat Hill invited singer-songwriter-author Bill Harley, master storyteller Len Cabral and Young Adult author Katie Cotugno to help select the top middle school stories.
When asked about the judging process, Goat Hill said, “We are impressed every year by the passion and imagination the young writers of our state bring to the stories they tell, and we are thrilled to honor their work and creative spirit through Write Rhode Island. But we don’t do it alone–over 40 volunteer readers helped us judge the stories along with the three great new judges for the 7th-9th grade stories, making the entire program an act of statewide writing community.”
The winners of the Write Rhode Island short story competition will be honored at a special awards ceremony at the Newport Art Museum on March 22, 2020.
Write Rhode Island has been made possible thanks to support from BankRI, Pawtucket Credit Union, Rhode Island Department of Education, Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, City of Providence, What Cheer Writers Club and teachers, librarians, and educators from around the state.
