NARRAGANSETT/WAKEFIELD – Earlier this week, Governor Gina Raimondo announced the extension of a number of executive orders enacted to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including the prohibition of dine-in service at restaurants, bars and cafes, until May 8. Owners and managers of local establishments, which have moved to takeout, delivery and curbside pickup service in compliance with the new measure, said they are closely following mandates set by the state regarding sanitation and social distancing, but the unknowns around when business as usual can return are driving difficult decisions.
“It’s just the uncertainty of not knowing when we’re going to reopen,” said George McAuliffe, business manager at The Mews. “There’s a lot of uncertainty. Who knows how long we can sustain? We’re going into a month already and it’s been difficult. We have bills to pay. But months and months of this would be very problematic for everyone. Business has been dramatically, dramatically off.”
On March 17, Raimondo, upon the confirmation of community spread of COVID-19, signed an executive order banning on-premises consumption at restaurants, bars and cafes through March 30. Since then, many local establishments are reporting large drops in business, cuts to staff and hours, and modified menus while trying to adjust to a new, safe way of serving customers. With the governor’s extension of that order into May, and the measure possibly being in place for a longer time after that, the pressure is starting to build as the summer season, which accounts for the majority of revenue at many local restaurants, approaches.
“We’ve been doing takeout for three weeks now,” said Crazy Burger owner Michael Maxon. “Business has been decent, everyone’s behaving themselves and keeping distance and the wait staff has been doing a great job wiping down everything in between orders. But we’re doing about half the staff and half the business we usually do and we cut our hours in half as well.”
Crazy Burger has modified its menu and posted the updated version to its website as well.
“We’re doing the best we can, taking all the precautionary measures, wearing gloves, doing what we need to do,” said Martin Garcia, ChopHouse Grille owner. “We’re doing takeout only and our menu is online. We’re doing our best to keep things afloat.”
“It’s going to be tough,” he continued. “We have other bills that we have to pay, even bills that were prior to us shutting down, vendors we have to pay. Obviously, they’re still looking for their money, so it’s tough. Even though there is a little bit of revenue coming in, it’s going to be hard to sustain that.”
Across many restaurants in both towns, voicemails and pre-recorded messages greet callers with new instructions on services now being offered, new hours and updated menus. No-contact pickup service is also picking up steam. Google now lists options available in checklist fashion at different restaurants with search results, and many on social media have noted that an alternative way of supporting the local food scene during the crisis is buying gift cards online to use in restaurants at a later date, when some sense of normalcy has returned. George’s of Galilee, for example, is offering an additional $20 value for free with the online purchase of a $100 gift card. The restaurant, located next to the Salty Brine State Beach Parking Lot on Sand Hill Cove Road, said they were focusing on curbside pickup options and approved of the closing of state parks and beaches, even though it might be bad for business.
“Every day, we’re constantly refining the process to align with the governor’s orders as things change,” said Christy Simons, front of the house manager and event planner at George’s. “That being said, obviously, it’s tough on everybody. But we’re staying open and promoting the curbside service – pickup only. Our full menu is available. People mostly call, pay with a credit card and then we run it out to them.”
“The [Salty Brine State Beach] lot being locked I think is a good thing because it won’t encourage crowds although it might affect business,” Simons continued. “We’ve created enough space at the takeout line, we put tables in place so people can’t get too close to our employees, we’ve tried to create the proper distancing. The inside is heavily sanitized and everyone’s keeping their space. It is stressful, but it’s super weather dependent. If it’s a nice day, the phone is ringing off the hook and we’re running the orders out constantly. But with an overcast day, it’s not like that. It’s very slow.”
State parks and beaches were ordered closed on Friday, April 3. The string of executive orders and closings are intended to be a holistic effort to reduce community transmission of the virus, which mostly spreads through droplets in the air when a person sneezes or coughs. To this end, the Centers for Disease Control, along with the state government, have asked individuals to remain at least six feet apart when interacting to help slow the spread and not overburden local healthcare systems. Raimondo has maintained that she is trying to strike a balance between physical and financial health, and noted that safety is the top priority right now. In her daily press briefings updating the state’s status in the outbreak, the governor frequently addresses local restaurants and small businesses, pleading for owners to understand her decision while empathizing with the unfortunate situations, loss of revenue and dramatic shift in operations being experienced around the state.
“We’re trying to hold on, trying to do what we can to satisfy the customer needs,” said McAuliffe, while noting a lone positive was that the some capital improvements were being made at The Mews in the interim. “We’re holding our own, but it’s getting heavier, let’s put it that way.”
In Narragansett, Arturo Joe’s is also offering curbside pick-up, along with Chair 5 at The Break Hotel, Gansett Wraps, Mariner Grille, PJ’s Pub and others. Some are offering takeout only but have not established a system for a curbside option, with owners noting a lack of dedicated parking for such a service, and some are getting creative, such as Coffee ‘N Bagel Connection, which is now using its drive through previously reserved exclusively for serving coffee and other beverages to complete all orders.
Other restaurants, such as Spain Restaurant and Trio in Narragansett, or Phil’s Main Street Grille and Two Ten Oyster Bar in South Kingstown, have closed temporarily, noting that customer safety is a top priority.
Many South Kingstown establishments are offering curbside pickup services as well. To view comprehensive lists of the options available at different eateries in both towns, including curbside and no-contact pickup, access the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce website (narragansettcoc.com) and the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce website (srichamber.com).
