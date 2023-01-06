Imagine calling your local police department for an emergency and the dispatcher responds that the arrival of an officer could take a while because of a staff shortage.
Businesses are already uttering those words. Further difficulty recruiting police officers could sound that alarm, say some in law enforcement, if staffing continues to plummet due to officers retiring or leaving, and there’s no one to fill their jobs.
“Recruiting numbers are way down,” said Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan, president of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association. He and various other law enforcement officials in interviews said that a decade ago 500 applicants sought a police job and now it’s 50 or fewer with many failing to meet standards.
It’s a problem departments face nationwide and across the state, said Corrigan, president of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association.
For instance, Woonsocket Capt. Edward Cunanan reported the numbers of applicants once teetering over 500 dropped to about 60 last year.
Lt. Steven Fratus of the West Warwick Police Department said that recruiting is so bad at his department that the command staff often do routine patrol officer work and it’s commonplace for forced overtime at an end of a shift for all officers.
In North Kingstown, police said that applications numbering 124 in July 2021 went to 45 in March and then 34 last month.
In Corrigan’s Narragansett Department, the number hit a low of 22 during its last recruitment drive.
While there isn’t a hiring bonanza underway, the problem is that many of these applicants either resign during training, quit because they don’t like the work or cannot pass the rigorous exams part of policing standards today.
Recruits are the people who would replace an older generation of officers retiring, fill any expanded needs a community has and move into jobs vacated when an officer enters the competitive-pay sweepstakes for higher compensation and benefits elsewhere.
“We had to adapt to this new challenge and develop strategies to attract qualified candidates,” said Police Captain John Urban of the North Kingstown Police Department.
South Kingstown is also seeing fewer applicants, said Chief Matthew Moynihan, but like other chiefs interviewed he said, “the drop in numbers has not impacted us because we are focused on recruiting only a small number of high-quality candidates.”
Many chiefs or their representatives in law enforcement wonder, though, how long that can continue.
While local police have yet to sound alarms on response times, they are signaling that less interest in the job could mean trouble ahead.
Local and national law enforcement experts also see the problem’s roots in the last few years of criticism from many national corners disparaging law enforcement and calling for “defunding” of police departments.
The New York Times in a national review said last month that calls to radically revamp policing and divert resources to other agencies, heard in protests nationwide after the police-led murder of George Floyd in 2020, have since cooled.
However, police chiefs say they are still contending with the fallout from those months.
These officer shortages come during a larger reordering of the American economy. Falling birth rates, low unemployment rates, ample job openings and a proliferation of remote work have emboldened people in many fields to seek better pay, new career paths or more time off to spend with family, according to The Times report.
And within policing, many departments were already facing a crush of officers nearing retirement age, The Times said.
Local Effects
“All of Rhode Island is facing the same situation,” Corrigan said in a recent interview, about police officer recruitment and retention. He gave an example from his department.
In 1996, the Narragansett Police Department averaged over 500 applications when it had a recruitment drive. That number dropped to an average of 90 in 2019, according to Corrigan.
Since then, he said, “our first dramatic drop in applications was in 2021 which yielded just 22 applications.”
The same has been true with the Rhode Island State Police, which dropped from 3,500 applicants in 1990 and to about 1,000 in the 2022 class, according to former Superintendent James Manni, now South Kingstown town manager.
“My experience at the Rhode Island State Police is fairly similar to what we are seeing at the South Kingstown Police Department: Although the total number of applicants is down, we are still seeing enough quality candidates to recruit,” he said.
In 2021 he told legislators, “The state police is on the verge of a personnel crisis between retirements and turnover.” Manni said the agency’s responsibilities have increased dramatically, but the number of troopers on the force was the same as what it was 10 years earlier.
“Mandatory retirements and a lack of academy classes led to a sharp decline in the number of troopers, not a shortage of candidates,” he said in a recent interview.
Although the total number of state police applicants is still down, the agency is still seeing enough quality candidates to recruit into jobs, he added.
Falling to the Wayside
If problems with both a tarnished image and a perceived loss of some public support are enough for struggling departments, then there’s the added matter of recruits washing out for one reason or another.
Corrigan tells a story of the 22 candidates in 2021 dwindling to zero.
These recruits needed to pass a physical agility exam, a written test and an oral board. When that process ended, only five candidates remained to still cross over the remaining hurdles before climbing into a cruiser and beginning patrols.
They had to pass a comprehensive background investigation and psychological examination. Only two of the five passed these remaining screenings. However, more trouble was ahead.
“I hired one who quit while in the police academy. The other was hired by another department and my understanding is (that person) quit the academy as well,” he said, noting that he hopes to turn the corner with recent hiring.
“I managed to hire two officers who just recently graduated from the police academy and I have three scheduled to start in January,” he said.
One way to avoid some of these problems and get experience at the same time, said both he and Urban, is to hire trained officers. This has helped in North Kingstown.
Called lateral transfers, these hires departments make either received their training elsewhere, have left jobs or retired, but satisfied all the necessary re-certifications and background checks.
Another part of ensuring that fewer candidates today who apply are given consideration, but without discouraging their interest, involves streamlining the testing process.
There was a time when every department had to conduct its own agility and written test. So, a person applying to six departments may have needed to take six agility tests and six written tests.
Another complication in that mix was several departments often recruited at the same time. If many had any of their tests on the same day, recruits had to choose which department they wanted more than another, and that choice limited their options and departments’ recruiting numbers.
Today people who are preparing for a career in law enforcement can do some required tests one time only through a private business called Fit 2serve RI (https://www.fit2serveri.com/).
“With that company…they can get a certificate for passing their agility test and written test then apply to all of the departments that accept them. We have vetted the service through the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association so most departments are accepting them,” Corrigan said.
Another constraint, said South Kingstown Chief Moynihan is the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy’s limitations.
“RIMPTA is well-run by the Rhode Island State Police, but uses officers on loan as instructors at a shared space at the Community College of Rhode Island. Local departments are strained by having to assign officers to RIMPTA and the shared space is not adequate to properly train our future law enforcement professionals,” he said.
“RIMPTA has two five-and-a-half month sessions each year with limited seats and the demand for officers far exceeds the number of spots available. If we want to continue to attract and retain quality police officers, we need to make sure that their training is high-quality too. These issues could be addressed with a dedicated staff and RIMPTA facility,” he said.
South Kingstown recently graduated one officer in December and will have four recruits who will be attending the next academy in January. Other local departments also have some candidates attending the academy.
Different Recruiting Approaches Needed
Yet, dealing with some of the testing and training issues or problems with dropouts from the police academy still doesn’t do enough to bring in candidates. Increased numbers of applicants will best fight attrition that hampers keeping a full staff of officers.
Issues range from pay and benefits offered by competing towns to stress and younger potential recruits wanting a better quality of work and home life balance.
They also know there are missed meals, missed holidays and missed important events with their families, say many of those interviewed, including Lt. Steven Fratus of the West Warwick Police Department.
“These all are having an effect on the people who want to enter law enforcement today and we need to change how we make the job attractive to them,” Fratus said.
“We have developed recruitment videos, heavier social media presence, attendance at job fairs, mentoring those that we feel can benefit from that extra attention,” Urban pointed out.
Corrigan noted that his department is attempting a similar approach. He has a recruitment team of three sergeants, two officers and a detective, going with him to job fairs and setting up a booth for NPD.
“They also created a new recruitment pamphlet that contains a QR code to simplify the application process. My team is interacting with young prospects and giving them that personal attention. I think it helps to break down the stigma that 2020 created,” he said.
Moynihan said that SKPD has an internship program with the University of Rhode Island. Local departments as well as Woonsocket and West Warwick are doing proactive outreach to potential candidates who inquire about jobs or seek civilian positions.
“Law enforcement is a rewarding career, but it’s not for everyone and an important part of our recruitment strategy is exposing candidates to the job. We encourage ride-alongs and spend additional time with those who indicate interest in a career in policing,” Moynihan said.
The state police are also looking at ways to get attention and hook potential recruits’ interest.
“Our troopers are the best recruiters and they are looking forward to having the opportunity to meet potential applicants and talk about a career with the Rhode Island State Police,” said Col. Darnell Weaver, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Manni’s successor.
The agency held an open-house recruitment drive at its North Scituate Barracks to allow applicants to meet troopers, see demonstrations, and learn about the specialty equipment used by each unit.
Why They Serve
Despite the many challenges departments and officers face, there are still recruits long-serving officers who say that the rewards of policing are clear for those wanting to see them.
For instance, there is 21-year police veteran Sergeant David Marler, 48, with the South Kingstown Police Department. A brush with the law at 18 years old influenced his decision to become a police officer, he said.
“Learning from my mistake, I realized that I would much rather be on the other side of the legal system and I decided to look into a career in law enforcement,” he said.
“Despite all of the different times, I can truly say that my career in law enforcement has been a rewarding one. I can truly say that the things I have done during my career have made a difference in people’s lives. Some of the people I have met through my job have become some of my best friends,” he said.
He also compared the past to the present, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“Coming out of the police academy and going on the road during that time, it was commonplace for members of the public to come up to the police, thank them and let them know they were appreciated,” he said.
Despite that now there are more outwardly hostile attitudes and gestures toward police, it’s still a job worth pursuing, he said.
“For those considering a career in law enforcement, I would tell them that this is an exciting, fun, constantly changing and rewarding career, where you can truly make a difference in someone’s life,” he said.
Among those considering that advice is Brooke Foley, 21, an SKPD recruit. She recently graduated from Maine Maritime Academy and was a community service officer with Block Island’s police department.
“My time there gave me a good understanding of police as the problem solvers in a community. Working directly within the community showed me how important law enforcement work is for maintaining a safe and family-friendly environment for everyone,” she said.
“I want to be a role model to girls who might want to be in policing and also work to change the perception that police are out to catch you doing something bad,” Foley said.
One particular moment of community service she witnessed affected her significantly, she said.
“I knew I wanted to be a police officer when I saw the Ledyard town police chief handing out Thanksgiving dinners in his community for those who didn’t have anywhere to go. I was inspired to give back to my community and hopefully make the same impact,” she said.
