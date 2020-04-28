KINGSTON – Typically around this time of year, college seniors are jubilant at the thought of preparing to graduate, receiving their degree and heading off into the world to begin their adult life However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing is normal during this time for the class of 2020. Local photographer and University of Rhode Island faculty member Susan Sancomb, however, is hoping to return some familiarity to soon-to-be-graduates and any college student in the area by offering heavily discounted photo sessions at local locations, the resulting images of which can be used for headshots and senior portraits, all while adhering to social distancing regulations put in place to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Half of the proceeds from the photographic venture will then be donated toward food-insecure students at URI.
“My heart hurts for this year’s seniors not being able to finish their college years with their friends and missing out on all the traditions and celebrations before they head out into the working world,” said Sancomb. “I’m hoping little things like this might add just a little something back to their experience while also helping other students who are food insecure.”
For $20, college seniors, or any college student, can partake in a photo mini-session with the photographer, who plans to keep the sessions safe by using a telephoto lens and ensuring at least six feet of space between her and the subject. Sancomb estimates the session would take about five to ten minutes, after which, she will virtually send the resulting images to the student, who can pick his/her favorite, which Sancomb will then edit and send back to be used for a professional headshot, senior portrait or other means.
“I can get a good amount of images of the senior, and then they can choose the picture they want me to edit, and I’ll send them the high-resolution file and then they can do with it as they please,” said Sancomb. “The idea is to make it short and sweet, so it won’t be very labor intensive for me with editing and things like that.”
The photographer will then donate half of the total proceeds to food-insecure students at URI, who may be experiencing difficulty or a shortage of meal plan funding due to complications arising as a result of the pandemic.
“It’s a win-win,” said Sancomb, who shared that the idea came to her while absorbing some national news around the need for food assistance as the coronavirus crisis peaks throughout the nation.
“I was watching the news the other day and they were showing a line in Texas for a food bank, and I’m sure it was for a major metropolitan area, but the line where people were driving in to pick up—they had asked the National Guard to come in and help the people who were pulling in and picking food up—had extended out into the highway off the exit,” she said. “It was just ridiculous. The news mentioned that 70 percent of people who were going to pick up food had never used a food bank. So it kind of just hit me at that point.”
Sancomb lives in South County, is a professional photographer and has a family tradition of working at the University, among other connections — all factors that contributed to her decision to offer the specialized mini photo sessions during this challenging period.
“I’m from South County, my dad taught at URI and that’s where my son will be going next year,” she said. “So this just seemed right.”
“I normally do high school senior portraits, not college senior portraits or headshots, so I had been talking with some of the people I work with at URI and that’s how the idea came to me,” Sancomb continued. “I thought what can students afford?”
Sancomb plans to use a variety of local, pre-determined, exterior locations for the professional shots, depending on input of the subject, the nature of his or her degree or the workforce area the student is attempting to break into.
“I thought I could cater locations a bit depending on what student’s majors were and the kinds of employment they are going to be looking for. Obviously, if you’re a business major, you might want something more architectural, something that looks a little more urban or contemporary. There’s also the URI garden settings up there. So we can choose from a couple of different options.”
While enthusiastic about the new endeavor, Sancomb is also cognizant of still-in-place stay-at-home orders from the state, and said she would begin officially offering the sessions when some of the restrictions begin to ease up. With projections coming in that Rhode Island will likely see its peak of coronavirus cases in early May, Sancomb is hoping to begin rolling out the program next month, should conditions allow.
“Portrait photography is probably not considered an essential, so I’m going to wait until some of the restrictions ease up,” she said. “I’m hoping for sometime in early May. But it seems to me that everybody is going to want to be extra cautious in terms of personal safety right now and for awhile. So I just felt that by letting people know that we would not need to be close to each other, just so people can feel a little more comfortable with how a session would go.”
The offer is not being extended to just URI students, however, and is open to any college student in the area.
“If anyone who lives down here and is graduating from a school far away, if they want something that makes them feel a little bit more like a senior right now, I hope this could help do that,” said Sancomb.
To book a tentative photo session, please contact Sancomb on Instagram @SusanSancombPhotography. She can also be reached via her website, sancombphotography.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.