Kelso Community Service award given to an organization for the first time
NARRAGANSETT – For the first time ever, the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce recognized an organization with its annual James M. Kelso Community Service Award, distributed every year to shine a spotlight on local volunteer efforts. The distinction is typically reserved for individuals making a contribution in their communities, however, the Chamber elected to recognize the Narrow River Preservation Association (NRPA) with the honor this year, coinciding with the non-profit organization’s 50th anniversary.
“It is with great pleasure and pride that I announce, on behalf of our Board of Directors, that Narrow River Preservation Association has been chosen as our 2019 Jim Kelso Award Winner,” wrote Chamber of Commerce Director Peg Fradette to NRPA officials in a letter announcing the award recognition. “After 50 years of continuous contribution and dedication to our community at large, we can think of no better choice but you.”
The award, named after Kelso, a former state representative and managing partner of the Coast Guard House, originated in 1999 and is bestowed upon an individual or organization that has “provided unparalleled volunteer service and shown outstanding commitment to both the community and its residents,” according to the award’s nomination form. The Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors makes recommendations for the award recipient every year, and the nomination process is open to the public. The nomination form requires that every nominee have at least one additional letter of support from a third party and inquires as to the nominee’s volunteer history, involvement in community organizations and brief examples of the individual’s dedication to the community and creativity.
Founded in 1970, NRPA has a long history of hosting events, programs and other community outreach in an effort to preserve Narrow River and raise public awareness of the local water body. In addition to sponsoring science fairs and scholarships in the local schools, hosting regular river clean-ups, annual swimming and kayaking races and running an osprey education program and community lectures, NRPA also fulfills its mission through its River Watch program, an initiative which sees trained volunteers regularly take samples from Narrow River in an effort to monitor the river’s water quality. The program is a part of the University of Rhode Island’s Watershed Watch. The majority of NRPA’s efforts are carried out by volunteer members.
The group’s extensive local outreach was noted by the Chamber in its announcement of the award.
“NRPA works with community groups like the Johnny Cake Center or with local artists and students with events like Art on the River, What Lives in the River or by funding scholarships,” said Fradette. “In their efforts to bring awareness to responsible enjoyment of Narrow River, NRPA, in partnership with Narrow River Kayaks, hosts the Annual Pettaquamscutt Paddle and Sunset Paddles. NRPA, through their varied program offerings, community partnerships, scholarship and educational activities makes a huge impact in conserving our natural resources and inspiring the next generation to carry the torch.”
Richard Grant, NRPA’s President, who was last year honored with the Environmental Law Institute’s (ELI) Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to Narrow River and NRPA, has stressed the importance of the people and ideas behind NRPA’s membership and board of directors. The NRPA president was nominated for the national distinction by a group of NRPA and board members. In an interview last year for a story detailing the ELI award, Grant spoke on his philosophy of overseeing the organization.
“I thought that being president of NRPA fit my way of life - creating ideas,” he said. “That was a normal thing for me. Running a meeting is a simple matter of following form. I look at the new board members– what is their vocation? What are they interested in? I try to find a way to tie their personal interests into their work at NRPA, otherwise, they would quickly leave. But if they’re attached to a program, people hang around, sometimes for up to 20 years or so. It makes it easier.”
“Because people stay on for such a long time, you get to know them as friends,” he continued in that interview. “The first month goes by fast, but when people stay five, six, 10, 20 years, they’re friends. They’re more than just a board member. And I’ve developed not only local friendships, but friendships all over the country. You only have so much time.”
When asked about his thoughts on NRPA being recognized by the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce with an award that has historically gone exclusively to individuals, Grant again called upon the sentiment of community at NRPA.
“My first thought about being recognized by an organization that usually recognizes people is that the NRPA is people orientated,” he said. “Each board member is the manager of a project or two that fits their vocation or avocation. Each manager (board member) reaches
out to the residents of the Narrow River Watershed and encourage the public to join in on the cause.”
“For example, 250 volunteers planted seedlings for the US Fish and Wildlife on the marshes of the Chafee Wildlife Refuge,” Grant continued. “Without assistance, the volunteer board of directors could not fulfill many of the NRPA projects. Three cheers for environmental volunteers. We appreciate every volunteer organization.”
The Chamber agreed.
“In 2020, NRPA celebrates 50 years of dedicated work to ‘preserve, protect and restore the Narrow River and its watershed,’” wrote Fradette. “Each year, NRPA hosts a myriad of events designed to spark awareness, passion and pride in protecting our natural resources. What is unique about this group is the variety of programs that they offer and the level of engagement of their volunteers. NRPA President Richard Grant, who has served as a member of the Association for 40 years and as President for 23 years, makes it a point to pair each volunteer with a role that is matched with their interests. Berounsky, NRPA Board Vice President, credits Grant’s vision for the longevity of service and level of engagement from NRPA volunteers.
The Kelso Award will be presented to NRPA at the Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner at Spain Restaurant on Wednesday, Jan. 22. To learn more, please visit narrowriver.org and narragansettcoc.com.
