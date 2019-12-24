WAKEFIELD — DiStefano Brothers Construction doesn’t just want to remodel your kitchen or bathroom — they want to leave the community in better shape than they found it.
All throughout the year, employees at DiStefano Brothers Construction find meaningful ways to give back to the community and local nonprofits, whether it’s lending a hand to the South Kingstown Land Trust, donating materials towards charity silent auctions or handing out water at road races.
The charitable deeds are inspired, in large part, by Owner Peter DiStefano, who sees his company and its mission as more than just brick and mortar or a bottom line.
“We don’t want to just be a company that comes in, works, and then leaves the community,” DiStefano said. “We want to be able to help out and be good neighbors — we want to be giving back.”
It’s this philosophy and the efforts of his employees that helped DiStefano Brothers Construction get recognized on the state level this year. Earlier this month, the local business was awarded Rhode Island Monthly’s 2020 Common Good Award, which celebrates businesses that inspire philanthropy in their employees.
Winning the award was a complete surprise to DiStefano, who had no idea that Executive Assistant and Head of Human Resources Rebecca Downing had submitted an application on the company’s behalf.
Though there are many ways that DiStefano Brothers Construction has given back to the community, the business was recognized in large part thanks to Downing spearheading a new initiative. From networking with one of the company’s trade partners, she learned about Rosie’s Girls Summer Camp — a six-week girl’s day camp that offers hands-on instruction in the skilled trades, science, technology, engineering and math.
Hosted by the YWCA in Providence, and supported with help from the National Association of Women in Construction, the camp allows girls from fourth to eighth-grade to be exposed “to something they probably would not be exposed to,” DiStefano said.
When Downing came to DiStefano about possibly getting involved with this unique volunteer opportunity, he was fully on board. Twice a week for six weeks, Downing would make the drive to Providence and teach a two-hour carpentry class.
In order to help make this possible, Downing solicited material donations from lumber yards for materials and devoted a good chunk of time towards researching appropriate projects.
“I spent a lot of time on Pinterest trying to find projects that didn’t involve saws because having 25 middle school girls who are nervous to hold a screw gun and asking them to do something more than that is probably outside of what anyone wants to deal with,” Downing said with a laugh.
The first week of classes was devoted to teaching them how to use a screw gun safely and helping campers feel confident with the tools. They started off with making a simple box the next week, Downing said, but they eventually went on to create mug stands, bird boxes and stepping stools.
“In the beginning, they were really nervous to hold the screw guns,” she said. Toward the end, a couple of them would say, ‘Hey, I know we’re doing it this way, but could I maybe try to do it this way and see if that works?’ Which was great — if you’ve got ideas, lets run with it.”
Downing helped to get all the materials needed, and employees and volunteers with DiStefano Brothers Construction would help cut everything beforehand so it would be ready for assembly. It required a bit of time and preparation each week, but DiStefano said it was all to support a good cause.
“I thought it was really great exposure for these young women to get because they probably would have never gotten that anywhere else,” he said. “I think women in construction, in general, is an amazing thing. I think they bring a whole other side to construction, and I think it’s important that we keep getting more ladies into construction.”
This may have only been their first time volunteering with Rosie’s Girls, but the camp is already excited to see what DiStefano Brothers Construction has in store for next year.
Downing not only enjoyed being able to give back during the middle of a normal workday but greatly appreciates the company’s willingness to take on new partnerships.
“If you have an organization that you’re already involved in, or that you’re interested in getting involved in, you can bring it to the team that works on this community engagement stuff,” she said. “The way we got involved with so many races is because we have members of our team that participate in these races already.”
The local business already has lots of charitable projects in the works for next year and is looking forward to remaining active, good neighbors.
“Contractors get a really bad name because they’re known for screwing people and taking your money,” DiStefano said. “We’re trying to spin that and let people know, ‘Hey, we’re not those guys.’ We’re a place where you can take an internship, where you can have a career — we’re good people.”
