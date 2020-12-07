NARRAGANSETT – Efforts to build a new public library in the former IGA/Belmont building at the Pier Marketplace received a recent boost in the form of a $500,000 donation from an anonymous donor. The donation comes just after Save Our Library, a local fundraising initiative, announced it had passed the $1 million mark in donations toward the project.
“We’re ecstatic,” said Friends of the Narragansett Library President Mary Ann Grintchenko. “The Friends of the Narragansett Library are grateful for the very generous $500,000 gift from the anonymous donor. Even though these have been tumultuous times with COVID and the library crisis, we are amazed by all the support our library has been shown in both large and small donations. It is evident from this outpouring of support, that the public wants to see a new library at the Belmont site.”
“The generosity shown by the people of Narragansett and library supporters from all across Rhode Island has been inspiring,” Save Our Library Fundraising Campaign Co-Chairs Jim and J.J. Bennett said. “We are truly grateful for this anonymous donation, and for all of the funding our neighbors have been able to provide.”
The Save Our Library fundraising campaign was launched last year by the Friends of the Narragansett Library. Of its $2 million goal, more than $1.5 million has already been raised by the initiative, according to the group.
The large, anonymous donation came just days before Narragansett voters approved a pair of ballot referenda regarding building a new public library at former IGA/Belmont site in the Pier Marketplace, along with electing a new Narragansett Town Council made up exclusively of candidates who have shown or expressed support for completing the project at the location.
Prior to the recent election, a majority on the previous town council fought against the project, arguing costs were too high and the location was not right for such a facility, despite nearly 70 percent of voters approving a $5.8 million bond referendum for a new library in 2016 and the town purchasing the Pier Marketplace property for $2.8 million two years later. The outgoing council majority, all of which either did not win re-election or did not seek it, faced controversy in the past term as it voted to cut the library board’s budget in half, attempted to sell the town-owned former IGA/Belmont Building and blocked every attempt to move the project forward to much public outcry. Protests were organized, lawsuits were filed and grassroots movements such as Save Our Library were formed in direct opposition to the council majority’s resistance to the project.
Narragansett’s current library, the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library, has been out of compliance with fire and Americans with Disabilities Act code for some time and has outgrown the 9,000-square-foot space on Kingstown Road as its programming and patronage have expanded.
“In the past, we’ve had a lot of positive gains, but it just seemed like we would go four feet forward and then six feet back,” Grintchenko said, referencing the events of the past council term. “It was like we were on a roller coaster. In our hearts, we always knew that we had the support of the residents and the voters. But at times, it just seemed very gloomy because we were just up and down with the highs and lows.”
Grintchenko said the next step of completing the project was reversing some of the decisions of the prior council as a new council takes over.
“Basically, we know we have to get the budget reinstated,” she said. “That’s significant. And also we have to get [request for proposals] going with the architects.”
“With COVID and the current atmosphere, that’s another challenge,” Grintchenko continued. “Some of these places are short on workers or time. It’s a struggle, but it’s a good struggle. We all feel very good about [the project].”
According to the Friends of the Narragansett Library, the details of its fundraising campaign specify that $1.2 million in donated funds will be earmarked specifically to support construction and renovation of the former IGA/Belmont Building. The additional $800,000 will be used to “create an endowment to cover the library’s operational costs.” Per the wishes of the anonymous donor, the recent $500,000 donation will go toward the latter.
The Maury Loontjens Memorial Library is currently open, though with modified hours and rules due to the pandemic, such as social distancing and mask wearing.
The final phase of the Save Our Library Fundraising Campaign will continue through the spring of 2021.
“We are thrilled to have made so much progress on this campaign so far, and we’re looking forward to continuing the work in the months to come,” fundraising consultant Dan Barry of Daniel R. Barry & Associates said
