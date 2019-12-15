NARRAGANSETT – Students in Narragansett High School’s (NHS) newly formed career and technical education (CTE) program got a first-hand look at what it means to teach this week. While joining Superintendent of Narragansett Schools Peter Cummings on routine instructional rounds at the Pier Middle School (NPMS), NHS students observed classrooms, took notes, helped formed plans and brainstormed with teachers on learning opportunities. The unique professional learning experience provided participants a window into the administration of a school and also illustrated how that process is crucial to a district’s success and growth.
“This type of experience and perspective will help students interested in a career in education the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in PK-12 classrooms,” said Lauren Ruggiero, Narragansett School System Communications Advisor. “Here, they are able to better understand the expectations of educators as well as any learning opportunities to enhance how the student learns in various environments and subjects. It also allows students interested in the field to witness the collaboration of teachers and administration across the district and surrounding districts to help align learning in all schools, enabling smooth transitions and connectedness.”
“Working alongside students in this capacity was a wonderful way to get a student experience and point of view that helps us think about how we can do teaching and learning even better,” said Cummings. “The student perspective is really important because it helps us to better understand how students are interpreting and reacting to an assignment that a teacher is doing. Sometimes, there can be a disconnect between what you’re intending to do and how our students are receiving it. Having students on rounds really helps us be able to look at an instructional task or an assignment, not just from an adult or standards perspective, but from an engagement perspective. The students are helping us understand better what might be engaging and interesting and what might need some more development.”
Formed this school year, the NHS Educator Preparation CTE aligns with the nationally accredited curriculum Educators Rising, and students in the program will complete credentials in current educational topics such as anti-bias instruction, formative assessment, classroom culture, student engagement and collaboration. Participants in this week’s instructional rounds at NPMS represented the first time students participated in the process. The rounds are a joint project of the Narragansett and Jamestown School Departments and were implemented three years ago.
“Each month, the Narragansett and Jamestown School Systems organize instructional rounds within the district to help administration as well as collaborating schools find better ways to evolve programming and the classroom experience,” said Ruggiero in a press release announcing the recent opportunity for NHS students. “These visits to various classrooms are used to better understand teaching and learning in schools in order to improve learning at scale.”
“The partnership between the Jamestown and Narragansett School Departments is a unique collaboration which allows educators from each district to learn and grow together,” Ruggiero continued. “Outcomes have included an accelerated development of rigorous and engaging instruction, personalized learning and teacher collaboration.”
The Narragansett and Jamestown school districts are closely connected. With the former lacking a public high school, Jamestown students can attend NHS upon graduating from middle school. This has resulted in close collaboration between the two districts as they work to provide a cohesive curriculum and learning experience for these students.
According to the district, as the educator program at NHS grows, students will have more opportunities to participate in programs and other learning activities such as the instructional rounds at NPMS.
“These types of learning activities will continue to be a fundamental part of curriculum as well as student teaching and the opportunity to earn credentials in current educational topics,” said Ruggiero.
The educator preparation program at NHS will also see students have the opportunity to take key assessments needed for teaching, such as ParaPro and Praxis Core Assessment. This kind of access to first-hand instructional experiences, as well as the tools used to measure and shape professional instruction, is a crucial component of learning to teach.
