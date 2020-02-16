NARRAGANSETT – Last week’s heavy winds toppled trees and crippled power grids across the region, causing tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders to lose electricity. Locally, the town coordinated with its police and fire departments to address a number of reported downed trees that had become entangled with power lines.
“We coordinate reports of power outages with our National Grid liaison; particularly those involving trees down onto power lines or reports of wires entangled within fallen tree limbs,” said Narragansett Fire Chief Scott Partington. “Trees or limbs that are down blocking roads with no wire involvement can usually be cleared via our Department of Public Works. We had several road closures overnight on Friday, but nothing that affected access and they were cleared the following day.”
National Grid reported that about 476 customers in Narragansett were without power as a result of the heavy winds, which began last Friday just after 3 p.m. Power was fully restored locally by 5 p.m. Sunday.
Across the state, winds reached as high as 60 MPH and caused damage to homes, telephone poles and other infrastructure. Media reports showed wind rip off a portion of roof on a home next to the Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown. In Taunton, a tree fell onto a multi-family residence. Finally, in Charlestown, a large fallen tree that had snagged power lines in its descent blocked a private road, the fire department was called after the lines were seen sparking and aflame later in the evening.
National Grid reported about 50,000 customers in Rhode Island were without power as a result of the strong gusts Friday afternoon, which lasted into the late evening.
The Town of Narragansett has an emergency notification system, Narragansett Alerts, in which the town attempts to keep registered residents up to date on emergency situations via text, email, phone calls and other forms of communication. The municipality also makes sure to have all hands on deck during a potentially problematic storm event.
“We focus on messaging the community during pre and post storm events and often add additional personnel on duty to handle the expected increase in emergency calls that will usually occur,” said Partington. “In the event of extended power outages we have the ability to open warming or cooling centers at the town library or community center.”
Still, Partington recommends residents contact National Grid when they lose power at 1-800-465-1212. Doing so, said the chief, will allow both National Grid and town personnel to be aware of the outage.
“[Calling] will get residents into National Grid’s power outage system and allow both National Grid and local emergency managers to track and map the extent and location of the outages,” he said. “This information contributes in the overall decision making process of whether to open shelters or not.”
Finally, the Narragansett Fire Chief had some safety advice for dealing with downed power lines. Essentially, the chief recommends a non-interactive approach.
“Always use extreme caution near downed wires and power lines—for your own safety, assume they are live and deadly,” he said. “If you see a downed line, keep everyone away and report it to police or fire immediately.”
