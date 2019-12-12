SOUTH KINGSTOWN -- Discussion of a potential land swap, which would convert a park into additional parking for South County Health, dominated public comment at Monday night’s town council meeting.
In order to remedy a growing parking issue, the town and hospital officials are hoping to submit a proposal to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the National Park Service that will allow them to move into the existing Town Farm Park.
This space, however, comes with an easement that’s been in place since 1976, when South Kingstown took a $3,500 grant from the National Park Service to keep the land open. In order to go back on the agreement, the federal government must approve what’s known as a land swap.
“The only way the federal government will let you out of your commitment to use parkland in perpetuity once you made that commitment is to get land of equal or greater monetary and recreational value than the land that you’re proposing to convert into a non-park use,” Town Manager Robert Zarnetske explained to members of the council. “As we’ve said previously, it’s the use that’s the focus of the federal program.”
In exchange for Town Farm Park, South County Health hopes to provide a 35-acre parcel of land in the northwest corner of South Kingstown, known as the Glen Rock Property, to be used for passive recreation like hiking, birdwatching and fishing.
Some community members are doubtful that the proposed exchange will be equitable, however, since it would be an exchange of active recreation space for a more passive use.
Glen Rock neighborhood resident, Doug Gobeille, who also shared his concerns with the recreation commission last week, said the federal government “does allow for active to passive, but it certainly does not meet the spirit of the law.”
“It absolutely does not meet the letter of the law,” he added.
Members of the recreation commission were in support of submitting an application, Zarnetske reported to the council, with the caveat that not all of Town Farm Park be converted into a parking lot.
“They don’t want to see the entire park go away,” he said. “What they want is for the town to figure out how to save some part of that park for continued park use.”
“I think that recommendation has some merit,” he added. “I think there is something to be said for making sure that we’re not surrendering the whole property if we can hold onto it.”
Figuring out how to draw those lines, yet still having a functional parking and recreation space, may prove to be difficult, he said.
Another part of the reason for the commission’s support was to correct a past wrong, though. The town has already violated its agreement with the federal government to keep the park space open, having provided additional parking to the hospital in the early 2000s. Unfortunately, the issue was not handled properly, as Zarnetske noted on Monday and at last week’s recreation commission meeting.
Gobeille and others who spoke during public comment on Monday night feel that the town should not let the hospital encroach into the remaining park space.
“Twice now, on the record, we have been good neighbors in this community, working hand-in-hand with our hospital,” Gobeille said. “They are a part of this community, they help members of this community. We’ve heard people talk about that, and no one is saying anything about not wanting to help the hospital.”
“That’s not the statement here at all,” he added. “First and foremost, the statement is ‘Why must we take again from the public for a public good?’”
Unlike last week’s recreation commission meeting, a few members of the public stood up to speak in favor of submitting a land swap proposal, citing the need for parking and the difficulty many patients face while seeking care.
“This parking problem at the hospital merits your attention,” said George Herchenroether, who frequently volunteers at South County Health. “Last week, in two hours, there were 22 cars that arrived at the emergency room for treatment.”
The parking lot had already been filled, he told members of the council, making it all the more difficult for patients to seek care.
Two other community members pointed out that parking has already expanded onto the helicopter landing pad, which requires people to scramble to move their cars any time there’s a landing.
Community member Ellen Noordzy argues that these parking problems are self-created, though.
“It’s not an issue of being short on space, it’s an issue of improper scheduling,” she said.
Several years ago, Noordzy said she never had an issue finding parking. After her primary care doctor recently relocated to South County Health, however, she noticed a big difference–especially on weekday mornings.
By moving forward, she believes that this could be setting a dangerous precedent in town, despite how difficult, rigorous and often unsuccessful the application process is.
Gobeille believes the need to expand parking will only continue as the hospital expands, and there might be future requests for more parking that follow.
“This has been going on for 40 years,” he said. “I’m certain there’s a need for parking–I’m also certain there are other ways around this than taking from the public,” he said.
Councilman Bryant Da Cruz similarly believes that the council should be “open to many different ideas and suggestions on this issue.”
Also in attendence at Monday nigh’t meeting was South County Health President and CEO Aaron Robinson.
“A number of local residents at tonight’s meeting spoke in favor of the proposed ‘land swap’, having experienced firsthand the ongoing difficulties caused by the lack of parking on our main campus,” said Robinson on Tuesday. “Some talked about the stress of elderly relatives having to walk great distances just to get to our main door because parking is so scarce. These are stories we hear every day. As discussed at previous meetings, South County Health is the most award-winning and only independent health system in Rhode Island. It is a community asset that provides thousands of jobs while contributing millions to the tax base and in uncompensated care. We are also home to numerous health and wellness initiatives. All of these are critical components to a thriving community. Neutral parties have evaluated this ‘land swap’ and believe it is a win-win. The community will see a 28-acre increase in recreational land while increasing our parking capacity, which will allow South County Health to continue as a valued asset in our community.”
The official public hearing of whether or not the town should submit an application for a land swap will take place on Jan. 13.
