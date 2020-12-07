SAUNDERSTOWN – Kingston Hill Academy (KHA) is expressing thanks, showing pride and acknowledging its community on the heels of receiving a prestigious national distinction. The K-5 public charter school located on Stony Fort Road was recently one of three elementary schools throughout the state recognized as a Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
“This designation is the highest academic honor bestowed upon a school by the U.S. Department of Education,” said Alison Carr, KHA Principal. “As a community, we are extremely proud of our elementary school’s accomplishment and want to thank and acknowledge the hard work of our entire K-5 learning community, as this award would not be possible without the dedication of many students, teachers and families. As we are coming up on Kingston Hill Academy’s 20th anniversary, this award couldn’t be a better way to represent our commitment we have to our students in the classroom.”
The National Blue Ribbon School Award is a coveted recognition that affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 38th year, the program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years and up to 420 schools throughout the country are nominated each year. The U.S. Education Department makes its final selection for the Blue Ribbon distinction in one of two performance categories — student scores (based on state or national assessments), subgroup scores and graduation rates.
“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a statement announcing the honorees. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet the students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
KHA was established in 2001 with just 40 Kindergarten students. It now enrolls about 190 students in grades K-5 with plans to expand physical space and grow its student base. The school is operated under a charter granted by the Board of Regents of the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) and follows RIDE regulations along with assessment and teaching standards. Enrollment at the public charter school is conducted randomly using a lottery system in accordance with state law. In 2019, KHA was recognized along with 21 other schools throughout the state as a Five-Star School by RIDE.
“Anyone who has spent any time at KHA can attest to the uniqueness of our culture and the dedication of our extraordinary staff,” said Carr. “Success comes when groups of people rise up to support a common goal. This speaks to the way our educators work together to support each student; meeting them at their level, and giving them the skills, knowledge and experiences to help them exceed their potential. One of our new educators sums it up best when she stated that, KHA is a little slice of heaven because input here is valued, and leadership trusts and listens to staff, while giving them the support they need to be effective.”
In order to be recognized with the National Blue Ribbon distinction, schools are annually nominated by top education officials in all states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.
This year, 317 public schools and 50 non-public schools were recognized around the U.S. KHA joins fellow South County institutions Narragansett Elementary School and Charlestown Elementary School in being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2020.
The annual lottery for student enrollment at KHA occurs each spring.
A virtual awards ceremony was held on Nov. 13 to recognize the distinguished schools. Winning institutions received a plaque and flag in the mail.
