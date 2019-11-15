WEST KINGSTON – Residents and veterans at The Kingston Center, a nursing home on Gardiner Road, recently traveled back in time and enjoyed a United Service Operations (U.S.O) tribute performance from Bombshell Betty Productions. Bombshell Betty, as portrayed by Elizabeth Poli, is a professional vocalist and entertainer in the spirit of Bette Midler, performing at weddings, restaurants, parties, corporate and charity events and senior homes across the state and southeastern Massachusetts since 2017.
On Monday, the retro singer, sporting a military uniform and utilizing props like ostrich feather fans, met with residents and veterans of the nursing facility and listened to their stories before performing a roster of classic American hits.
“The elderly are more hands-on,” said Poli of her “Betty” performances at assisted living facilities compared to her other appearances. “They need prompts, changing movement, praise and a little risque humor to laugh at. The shows need to be twice as interactive for them versus my corporate, lounge and charity work.”
Poli, who has been performing at The Kingston Center monthly, worked in memory care for 15 years before starting Bombshell Betty Productions.
“My shows are specifically designed for assisted living, adult daycare, memory and seniors, in general, to stay engaged for an hour-long program,” she said. “The program is designed to have audience sing-a-long songs, movement (clapping or follow the leader), ballads, dance numbers and audience participation in each show. All performances are sung with a wireless microphone headset for the most engagement moving from one audience member to another.”
Providing 12 different theme shows for seniors and veterans, Bombshell Betty Productions conducts its popular U.S.O tribute show in November for Veterans Day, May for Memorial Day and in the heart of summer for the Fourth of July. Typical song selections for these performances include “America the Beautiful,” “Woogie Bugle Boy,” “We’ll Meet Again” and Jon Denver’s “Country Roads.” All content is respective of WWII through the Vietnam War, according to Poli.
“The selection of music is based on what was popular for the average age of the audience at the time of their young adulthood,” she said. “I customize older popular music, standards and unique versions of songs I find to inspire memories for my audience, as well as get them moving to the music.”
Throughout her military performances at The Kingston Center and beyond, which typically end with Bombshell Betty and residents saluting to “God Bless America,” Poli testifies to the reactions of her audiences.
“I have some super fans there,” Poli says of The Kingston Center. “They know what to expect from a Bombshell Betty show. There is a lot of excitement for the giant ostrich feather fans, boas and autographs I pass out of me in the current costume. I have fans give me drawings and take pictures with me often.”
“Having Bombshell Betty meet with our veterans was so special since she brings that retro World War II or Korean War flavor of U.S.O entertainment to them and they love those memories of those times,” said Amy Alvarado, Recreation Director at Kingston Center. “Usually the Veterans Day events are understandably very serious, but there’s another side of the coin, and it’s their lives they lead before or following their service to America where they enjoyed their lives right here at home.”
Hailing from a military household, Poli, who is married to a veteran, stated the U.S.O tribute performances were among her favorites to carry out, adding that America owes its comforts to the sacrifices of military personnel. When asked about the personal fulfillment coming from her shows, Poli spoke to her appreciation of her audiences.
“The most I get out of it is the love and devotion of the audience, the ones that never miss a show, tell me they love me and hug me goodbye,” she said. “It’s also a great workout.”
Bombshell Betty Productions was born in 2016 when Poli sought to pursue music full time and also wished to incorporate her background in mental health work.
“I always loved costumes and Cabaret, and Bombshell Betty Productions was born,” said Poli. “As for the persona and name, ‘Betty’ is a nickname of ‘Elizabeth,’ and I emulate those classic pinup bombshells. Plus ‘Bombshell Betty’ was a military-inspired aircraft.”
Poli is hoping to grow her venture, recently completing and spearheading her first large-scale charity show on Nov. 9. Poli and four other entertainers put on the “Stars and Stripes” U.S.O show and dance while also performing Bob Hope comedy, cabaret, dance, signing, tap and burlesque. The event was a success and Poli made a donation to Habitat for Humanity to help rebuild veterans’ homes throughout Rhode Island. For the future, Poli hopes to pair with a local animal charity for her next large public event. To learn more, please visit bombshellbettyproductions.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.