The Town of Narragansett and Gilbane, Inc. closed the $2.8 million agreement in 2018 which was to see the town take ownership of property in the Pier Marketplace to house a new town library. Pictured, from left to right, Narragansett Assistant Town Solicitor Emile F. Martineau, then-Narragansett Town Manager James M. Manni and Gilbane, Inc. attorney John V. McGreen signing the official deal in October of 2018.