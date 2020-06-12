NARRAGANSETT - A Rhode Island Superior Court Judge on Friday ruled in favor of Susan Cicilline Buonanno, who filed a a complaint last year after the town council deemed a petition she sponsored as invalid. The petition, a form of voter initiative in Narragansett which gives the public the same legislative powers as the council, sought to halt the sale of the former Belmont building in the Pier Marketplace by the town and place its fate on the ballot. If the petition can garner upwards of 1,000 signatures, a question asking if the property should be used for the town's new public library will appear on the ballot in November.
In his ruling, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Lanphear declared that "the conveyance of property" was a legislative act, and was therefore allowed under the town's established voter initiative process.
"Legislative acts in the town can be done by either Town Council action or voter initiative," wrote Lanphear. "The voter initiative here is a proper exercise of legislative power."
