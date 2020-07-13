NARRAGANSETT – The pension of Matthew Riley, a former Narragansett police officer convicted of a sex crime against a minor, was restored by a Rhode Island Superior Court Judge last month. The decision rendered by Judge Sarah Taft-Carter found multiple shortcomings in affording Riley due process by the Narragansett Pension Board in its vote to revoke the pension last year, including bias, lack of both competent evidence and a structured hearing and the vagueness of the town ordinance on which the pension board relied in its deliberation.
“The court has conducted a thorough review of the record and concludes that the Pension Board’s decision on August 14, 2019 revoking Mr. Riley’s pension and denying Mrs. Riley any interest in her husband’s pension is void of any competent evidence,” wrote Taft-Carter in the 54-page decision. “Its decision was based upon unlawful procedure, was arbitrary and capricious and violated Plaintiffs’ constitutional rights to due process of law. Moreover, the Pension Board has no procedures or guidelines in place to govern pension revocation hearings. For these reasons, the court reverses the Pension Board’s decision revoking Mr. Riley’s retirement pension and permanently reinstates the pension.”
In March of last year, Riley, 53, was convicted of one count of transferring obscene material to a minor over the internet in federal court after pleading guilty to the charge. He was sentenced to serve 21 months, the maximum penalty, by U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith and is due to be released in September. Riley, who served on the Narragansett Police Department (NPD) for 28 years, posed as a 29-year-old physical therapist from Boston, and sent sexually explicit images and messages to a 15-year-old in Nebraska throughout 2016.
In August of last year, in a Narragansett Pension Board meeting that Taft-Carter described as “chaotic,” the body voted 5-1 to revoke Riley’s pension, which equates to about $55,000 from the town annually. On Aug. 27, Riley and his wife, Kristin, filed a complaint challenging the decision in Washington County Superior Court through their attorney Joseph F. Penza, Jr.
Taft-Carter, in her June 10 ruling, determined that the Aug. 14, 2019 Narragansett Pension Board hearing was greatly flawed, starting with the fact that the board failed to provide sufficient notice to Riley about the meeting. Instead, the town, through its acting town manager and police chief Sean Corrigan, sent a letter to Riley at the Pennsylvania prison where the former officer is serving out his sentence, but Corrigan, said Taft-Carter, was not a member of the pension board, and his letter did not clearly indicate reasoning or basis for the board’s discussion of revoking Riley’s pension.
Taft-Carter also found that Narragansett Town Council President pro tem Jill Lawler improperly imposed the Narragansett Town Council’s will on the matter, despite the body having no jurisdiction in the proceeding.
“The Pension Board was predisposed in its conclusion to revoke Mr. Riley’s pension,” wrote the Superior Court judge. “The pension revocation hearing was tainted from the start with councilwoman Lawler’s statement to the Pension Board.”
At the Aug. 14, 2019 meeting, Lawler addressed the Pension Board.
“I wanted to remind you that the town council has already weighed in on this,” she said, according to the recent decision. “My understanding from our other attorney is that you have been briefed. It’s also my understanding that you’re aware that you cannot supersede the town council.”
“Her statement that the town council ‘has already weighed in on this’ creates the illusion that the town council has authority to opine on the issue,” wrote Taft-Carter. “Furthermore, her conclusion that the decision to revoke Mr. Riley’s pension was ‘black and white’ presumed that a hearing was not required. Moreover, Plaintiffs’ counsel was denied the opportunity to cross-examine councilwoman Lawler, further impacting Plaintiffs’ rights to defend their case.”
In addition to the inability of Penza, Jr. to cross-examine Lawler and others, the court found that the meeting lacked order, structure and was not a lawful proceeding, noting that Penza, Jr. frequently requested procedure throughout.
“The hearing proceeded without order,” wrote Taft-Carter. “Each and every step of the way Plaintiffs’ counsel questioned and inquired about procedural matters.”
“Here, the Pension Board did not afford Mr. Riley with an orderly and impartial hearing,” the decision continues. “There was a complete lack of procedure and protocol. The record of the pension revocation hearing shows a chaotic and unorganized event. Furthermore, the record is replete with reasonable requests by Plaintiffs’ counsel for an explanation of the Pension Board’s protocol and procedures. It is riddled with statements by Pension Board members indicating their lack of knowledge of the nature and legal purpose of the hearing and its protocol. This chaos created a true risk of an erroneous deprivation of Plaintiffs’ interest in Mr. Riley’s pension.”
The court further noted bias inherent in statements made by pension board members, including discussions of Riley’s case and conviction during the meeting. Despite the “heinous” crime Riley was convicted of, the court argued, the former NPD officer was still entitled to due process in the matter of his pension afforded by the Rhode Island Constitution.
“While the Court recognizes that the action that Mr. Riley admitted to in his plea bargain involves crimes of the most serious magnitude, procedural due process is absolute and dependent on the merits of Mr. Riley’s substantive criminal conviction,” wrote Taft-Carter.
Taft-Carter also took issue with a town ordinance on the revocation of pensions for public employees, ruling the ordinance was vague, subject to the Pension Board’s discretion exclusively and did not provide public employees with sufficient grounds for having pensions revoked, unlike similar ordinances in other Rhode Island municipalities, including Warwick and Providence.
“The Town Forfeiture Provision does not tether a specific act by the public servant to the revocation of his or her pension,” wrote Taft-Carter. “Rather, the condition precedent to revocation is a finding by the Pension Board that the public servant is guilty of misfeasance or malfeasance. Under the Forfeiture Provision, the act of misfeasance or malfeasance is not defined and does not trigger revocation; rather, the outcome turns on the Pension Board’s finding that the public servant is guilty of some undefined act. It is true that a criminal conviction is clearly representative of a wrongful and unlawful act constituting malfeasance. However, unlike many pension revocation ordinances, a criminal conviction is not a triggering event under the Town Forfeiture Provision.”
“Thus, the Forfeiture Provision, taken in its entirety, fails to pass constitutional muster because it is unclear what conduct would prompt a pension revocation hearing and subject a public servant to the revocation of his or her pension,” the judge added.
Article II, Chapter 58, Sections 58-21 through 58-43 of the Narragansett Code of Ordinances lays out the basis for revoking the pension of an employee of the town. It reads as follows:
“Any member who at or after retirement is found guilty by the Pension Board of misfeasance or malfeasance during service with the town and who, but for retirement, would have been discharged or removed from such service [is not entitled to the continued receipt of the] retirement allowance.”
Because the ordinance does not specify the type of behavior that the pension board could use as grounds for revoking a pension, instead simply referring to “misfeasance or malfeasance,” the court found the town law insufficient.
“Rather, the terms are attached to the Pension Board’s unrestricted, subjective and open-ended determination of misfeasance or malfeasance,” the decision reads. “Clearly, circumstances exist, as Plaintiffs raise, where this broad application could result in an arbitrary determination to revoke an individual’s pension benefits.”
When asked for comment on the decision, Lawler alluded back to the crux of her issue and did not go into details about the decision that found the town had violated Riley’s right to due process.
“It doesn’t make sense to me that a police officer of 28 years, who pled guilty to a felony of enticing a 15-year-old girl while on duty, and is serving 21 months in federal prison, would be given a pension for life from Narragansett taxpayers,” she said.
