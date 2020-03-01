NARRAGANSETT – Last week, a Kent County Superior Court Judge ordered a memorandum from the town on its position regarding voter initiative, a provision of the town’s charter that, among other factors, grants citizens of Narragansett the same powers as the town council.
A grassroots coalition of library supporters, Love Your Library, Inc., along with a number of other plaintiffs, including former Narragansett Town Council President Susan Cicilline Buonanno and Narragansett Library Board Chair Laurie Kelly, filed suit against the town after it failed to move forward on a new library project in the Pier Marketplace despite 68 percent of those voting in 2016 approving a $5.8 million bond referendum to do so.
In his order submitted last week, Judge Jeffrey A. Lanphear said the town had previously argued that voter initiative could only be used for legislative matters, and the enacted voter initiative, brought forward by Cicilline Buonanno–which seeks to stop the sale of the building the new library was slated for,–did not fit these premises. Through Cicilline Buonanno’s voter initiative a direct referendum on the Pier Marketplace is proposed for the 2020 ballot. However, the judge noted the town failed to provide evidence of this claim in both memoranda and a hearing that took place on Jan. 17 at which Lanphear denied the town’s motion to dismiss the complaint outright.
“Although the Court decided that motion, and after review of the memoranda and after arguments at the hearing, the Court notes that one of the Town’s principal contentions is that the process of voter initiative, provided for by the town’s charter, may only be used for legislative matters, and the enacted voter initiative went beyond this limitation in the Town Charter,” reads Lanphear’s order, dated Feb. 19. “At hearing, the Town failed to submit case law or other authority to define each or establish the distinction or to apply that distinction to the case at bar.”
The order requires the town to submit a memorandum “demonstrating that the proposed referendum was inappropriate,” “the legal distinction between legislative and executive authority” and to “apply the law to the facts presented therein” on or before March 15. Per the order, plaintiffs are allowed to submit a reply memoranda by March 25.
The judge also noted that any party desiring a further hearing may request to do so in writing on or before March 18. As of this writing, a further hearing on the matter, which has infiltrated and dominated Narragansett politics for nearly two years, has not been scheduled.
