PEACE DALE– The holidays are all about communities coming together to lend a helping hand to those in need. In that spirit, the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale is once again partnering with local school districts for its annual “Hope for the Holidays” donation drive. Now through Dec. 17, the organization is accepting donations of toys, clothing, gift cards and other items that will go on to benefit as many as 550 local schoolchildren who otherwise may not have received gifts this holiday season.
“We partner with local institutions, individuals and businesses every year to get the word out and collect donations,” said Kate Brewster, Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale Executive Director. “This drive wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for all the participation year over year from the local community.”
If interested in donating, suggested gifts for the annual drive include gift cards to Amazon, Walmart, Marshalls, GameStop and various Wakefield Mall retailers, along with clothing (children’s pajamas, sweats for teens, jackets and coats), games, toys, art supplies, beauty products and sports equipment. Gift donations more suited toward local seniors, such as gift cards for pharmacies and grocers, as well as blankets, slippers, scarves, hats and gloves, are also accepted.
“The Narragansett School System always looks for ways where our school community can help our neighbors, especially during the holidays,” said Lauren Ruggiero, Narragansett School System Communications Advisor. “This season, we’re grateful to once again have the opportunity to join the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale in providing extra support to help make the holidays a little less stressful for those who need it most. Our students, staff and families within our schools continue to help the district make an impact with wonderful organizations like the Jonnycake Center, who remain a valuable resource year-round.”
In addition to serving as a much-needed resource and source of gift donations for the drive each year, local school districts’ participation in the holiday event also serves another purpose: making the drive visible to local families in need not typically served by the Jonnycake Center throughout the year. That way, those requiring assistance during the holidays can still get the help they need.
“The schools do a great job collecting gift donations for the drive every year,” said Brewster. “But partnering with the schools for this event helps in a number of ways. With the drive out there in the school districts, it helps local families who don’t need the Jonnycake Center’s services throughout the year, but may need help come the holiday season, know that this resource is out there.”
With this goal in mind, if you are or know of a family that needs help with holiday gifts this year, please sign up with Jenny Allen at the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale by calling (401) 789-1559 ext. 15 or by visiting 1231 Kingstown Road in Peace Dale as soon as possible.
All gifts and gift cards are tax-deductible and should be delivered no later than Dec. 17. Donations can be dropped off at the Jonnycake Center at 1231 Kingstown Road, Peace Dale in the rear of the building. The Town of Narragansett is also serving as a collection center during the “Hope for the Holidays.” For questions or concerns, please contact Allen.
