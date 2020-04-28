PEACE DALE - The Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale, which is providing essential services during the COVID-19 crisis, recently received a boost from the Rhode Island Foundation (RIF) and United Way of Rhode Island (UWRI). The $55,000 funding—which is part of a larger, four-phase grant distribution initiative from RIF and UWRI to a variety of organizations throughout the state—will bolster existing programs at the center as the need for assistance and aid continues to grow locally.
“The demand is nearly overwhelming,” said Kate Brewster, Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale Executive Director. “We’re seeing people we never saw before. It’s a whole new level of need. The grant gives us the resources to continue being a safety net for those who otherwise might go hungry.”
Reports from various food pantries and banks, along with other nonprofit organizations providing essential services at this time, especially to vulnerable populations, have indicated that the ongoing crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has created a demand in populations that otherwise might not be in need of assistance in normal circumstances. With many out of work due to the pandemic and conditions, regulations and new laws established to slow its spread, along with the abundance of children distance learning from home, demand has never been greater for the services these organizations and outlets offer in recent memory.
At the Jonnycake Center in Peace Dale—which is operating only its food pantry and food distribution programs at this time—those essential services include providing food to those in need through its food pantry, along with a home meal delivery program which seeks to transport food to senior citizens, those without transportation or people with compromised health. The recent grant award from RIF and UWRI will help bolster those local programs.
“There is need beyond what we expected,” said RIF President and CEO Neil D. Steinberg. “While generous donors have already contributed $7 million, we’re seeing demand for funding grow even faster. Our backlog of applications significantly exceeds the resources that are left and we expect requests will grow by several million dollars, which is why we must keep raising money for the fund in all amounts.”
To date, RIF and UWRI, through the jointly created COVID-19 Response Fund, have distributed grants to numerous local and statewide organizations, in awards ranging from $10,000 to $75,000, totaling nearly $7 million, including Jonnycake Center of Westerly, Ocean Tides, Rhode Island College, the University of Rhode Island Foundation, Domestic Violence Resources Center of South County, Latino Public Radio (a disproportionate amount of positive COVID-19 cases are in the Latino community in Rhode Island and around the country), South County Health, and the Southern Rhode Island Volunteers. Additional funding was provided for medical supplies for care providers.
“As we continue to learn more about the heroic work happening every day to serve neighbors in our community, we are hearing from more and more nonprofit leaders who are facing impossible choices, such as reducing frontline staff and cutting essential services,” said UWRI President and CEO Cortney Nicolato. “Rhode Islanders depend on the nonprofit community every day, but today financial support is more critical than ever: our support has the power to provide services to the most vulnerable Rhode Islanders who’ve historically been disproportionately impacted by health disparities.”
Gifts to the fund, in any amount, can be made with RIF at rifoundation.org/covid19response or to United Way at uwri.org. Donations will be accepted as long as the increasing need continues.
