Ebed Jarrell was the top seed at 165 pounds at the Keystone Invitational last Sunday in Philadelphia but the Drexel senior had to settle for runner-up honors.
Jarrell, from East Greenwich and an East Greenwich High graduate, coasted to the finals with a pin, a decision and a forfeit but was beaten 8-1 by No. 31-ranked Phillip Conigliaro of Harvard in the finals.
Jarrell, who was ranked 10th in the country to start the season, was ranked 17th on the latest list. He’s 4-2 this season and 59-32 in his career. He finished fourth in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Tournament last season to earn a bid to the NCAA Championship. Seeded 15th, he lost both of his matches.
“Ebed is our team captain this season,” coach Matt Azevedo said. “He is a leader by example in the classroom and on the wrestling mat.”
The coach said that Jarrell’s preparation and work ethic are second to none.
“Ebed always competes to the best of his ability,” Azevedo said. “Last year was his first trip to the NCAAs and we are excited to see his improvement this season.”
Kyle Henseler (Coventry)
The 6-foot-1 junior guard has started all seven games for the 6-1 Wentworth men’s basketball team. The Bishop Hendricken graduate is averaging 11.7 points and 2.3 rebounds with 21 assists and eight steals. He’s hit 9 of 20 from 3-point range (45 percent). Henseler had a season-high 18 points in a 108-107 victory over Wheaton on Nov. 9 and had 17 points as the Leopards opened Commonwealth Coast Conference play with an 87-83 triumph over the University of New England on Nov. 23 in Boston.
Allison Gallagher (Saunderstown)
The junior is one of the top performers on the Washington College women’s swim team. The Exeter-West Greenwich graduate, helped the Shorewomen finish fourth out of 12 teams at the Yellow Jacket Invitational last Sunday in Richmond, Va. Gallagher finished eighth in the 200 backstroke in 2:13.99 and was 10th in both the 100 backstroke (1:03.3) and the 200 IM (2:18.21). Her career best backstroke times are 1:02.14 in the 100 and 2:14.10 in the 200.
John Hare (East Greenwich)
The senior continues to be one of the top performers in the sabre for the Haverford men’s fencing team. It’s his fourth season competing against the top fencers in the country. The East Greenwich High graduate led the Fords to a 5-4 victory in sabre at the Dan Arnstein Invitational on Nov. 18 in Haverford, Pa. He went 9-0 facing such teams as Navy, William & Mary and Johns Hopkins. It was the team’s first competition of the season in the Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Fencing Association.
Eric D’Aguanno (Saunderstown)
The 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward is the super sub for the Brandeis men’s basketball team, the Judges 4-2 after a 78-65 victory over UMass Dartmouth last Tuesday in Dartmouth, Mass. The St. Andrews School graduate had 13 points in the game. He had a season-high 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 91-56 victory over Rivier. On the season, D’Aguanno is averaging 15.3 points a game with 25 rebounds and seven assists.
Emily Slusarczyk (Charlestown)
The junior had a big meet for the Roger Williams women’s swim team in a 221-50 victory over UMass Dartmouth on Nov. 10 in Bristol. The Prout School graduate was a member of two winning relay teams – the 200 free relay which posted a time of 1:42.79 and the 200 medley relay which was clocked in 1:57.14. She also finished second in the 50 free (25.96) and third in the 50 butterfly (29.83). Senior Kindra Scheer of South Kingstown (South Kingstown High) finished third in both the 50 and 100 breaststroke.
Matt Sylvia (East Greenwich)
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior was named to the Commonwealth Coast Conference first team for the second straight season after a solid effort for the Salve Regina football team. The defensive back had 50 tackles, including 30 unassisted, with two interceptions and a pass breakup. One of his interceptions resulted in a 17-yard touchdown in a 22-19 loss to Norwich and he had a season-high 11 tackles in a 29-26 loss to Husson. The Sea Gulls finished 4-6 overall and 3-4 in league play.
Abby Forman (Saunderstown)
The sophomore is scoring points for the Assumption women’s swim team. The North Kingstown High graduate captured the 50 backstroke in 29.85 and swam a leg on the 200 medley relay which finished first with a time of 1:56.8 in a 151-67 dual meet victory over Colby-Sawyer. Forman finished fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.81 to help the Greyhounds top Sacred Heart 107-93 for its 23rd straight home dual meet victory on Nov. 10 in Worcester, Mass.
Brooke Young (West Warwick)
The 5-foot-6 junior guard has started all five games for the Rhode Island College women’s basketball team, the Anchorwomen 4-1 to start the season. The West Warwick graduate is averaging 8.8 points a game with nine assists and seven steals. She had a season-high 14 points in an 86-72 victory over Westfield State on Nov. 22 in Providence and had 11 points in a 78-47 triumph over Salem State on Nov. 13 in Salem, Mass. Young was named the team’s MVP last season.
