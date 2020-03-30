Local representatives, senator talk remainder of legislative session
SOUTH COUNTY – All across Rhode Island, local representatives and senators are playing their part in limiting the spread of novel coronavirus. Their social distancing efforts will help save lives, but it’s also preventing legislators from meeting on Smith Hill.
For the second week in a row, the Rhode Island General Assembly will not be meeting.
The decision of whether or not to convene at the Statehouse is made on a weekly basis, but considering the growing number of cases and the community spread of COVID-19, it could be some time before the General Assembly meets again.
Although many municipalities have found ways to hold remote meetings – using livestreams, telephone conference lines and online, tech savvy applications – moving in this direction up at the statehouse could prove to be a logistical nightmare, according to Carol Hagan McEntee (D - Dist. 33 – Narragansett, South Kingstown).
What will the remainder of the session look like?
“We really don’t know how we would do this, because we’d have to do committee hearings and we’d have to do floor votes,” McEntee said during a telephone conversation on Monday afternoon.
Allowing for comments and participation from the public, as well as discussion among legislators, she said, would be extremely difficult. While most town councils only seat five elected officials, the Rhode Island General Assembly holds 75 representatives and 38 senators.
“We’re in a wait-and-see situation,” McEntee said. Holding off on a decision at this point may be the safest option, “because we don’t want to be part of the problem.”
While there are no plans in place as to how the Senate and the House shall reconvene, according to Sen. James C. Sheehan (Dist. 36 – Narragansett, North Kingstown), the General Assembly “must meet at some point.”
“The question is how do we do what we do safely,” Sheehan wrote in an email correspondence on Monday evening.
Because the session has been shortened, he suspects that legislators may meet longer with streamlined agendas. Another solution might include separating legislators from one another and having them vote away from their desks.
Sen. Bridget Valverde (Dist. 35 – East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett) echoed McEntee and Sheehan’s comments of uncertainty for the remainder of the legislative session. Efforts to limit the spread of the virus are extremely important, though, she said.
“I agree with Governor Raimondo and DOH Director Dr. Alexander-Scott that we have not yet reached the height of this public health crisis in Rhode Island,” Valverde wrote in an email correspondence on Monday night. “Right now, the focus is on preventing and slowing community transmission of the virus as much as possible. The trajectory of the crisis over the next few weeks will determine when we can once again convene as a legislative body in person.”
Scenarios in which the General Assembly convenes remotely, for the sake of critical business, may be necessary at some point, she said. While this epidemic has presented an obstacle for legislators, Valverde acknowledged that thousands of Rhode Islanders are suffering financially. Many have found themselves without jobs.
“State revenue is down and demands on our unemployment insurance are very high,” Valverde wrote. “It’s a terrible situation for our state and for so many people who need financial support to fund their basic needs. I am hopeful that Congress will pass an aid package that will send adequate funds to the states and cover all affected individuals, but I’m not holding my breath.”
What legislation are you still hoping to pass this session?
Though coronavirus currently dominates most news coverage and public discussion, legislators are looking ahead and still hoping to pass meaningful legislation this session.
This year, Valverde has looked to take action on climate change. The Climate Act of 2020 (S2165)—which Valverde is one of the co-sponsors of—would require Rhode Island to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 100 percent by 2050.
“We need enforceable reduction goals like Connecticut and Massachusetts have and we don’t have any more time to waste,” Valverde wrote.
McEntee is also feeling hopeful about her return to session.
“I think I put in a lot of good bills this year that should pass without too much controversy,” she said, singling out the approval of a municipal court for South Kingstown and the Parentage Act (H7541), specifically.
This year, McEntee has also, once again, sponsored legislation to ban single-use plastic bags in the Ocean State.
“They’re all very important pieces of legislation, but we have to abide by the governor’s mandates that we all stay put,” McEntee said, while acknowledging and thanking Raimondo for her leadership at this time.
Because some bills have yet to be heard, McEntee feels it’s even more important that the General Assembly reconvene when it’s safe for the public to participate in committee hearings.
“There’s no way to go around that process,” she said. “Otherwise, you keep the public out, and we don’t want to do that. If we didn’t have hearings, they’d have no chance to weigh in on how they feel on certain bills.”
Some pieces of legislation that Sheehan hopes to continue pressing for this session include public financing of state senate and representative elections, restricting the use of nondisclosure in cases of sexual assault and harassment and granting local school boards the opportunity to place a representative on local charter school boards.
Will there be COVID-19-related legislation coming?
Though the deadline has already passed for senators and representatives to submit new legislation, according to McEntee, each legislator is allowed to submit three “late” pieces of legislation.
Recent events have sparked discussions about distance learning, healthcare, early voting and a wide array of other topics.
“I see a lot coming out of this,” McEntee said. “I think there’ll be a lot of talk about what we do in the future and how life as we know it has changed significantly.”
Sheehan has reached out to Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Senate Leadership about how Rhode Island might enact early voting and greatly expand mail-in ballot voting. He’d like to see the state implement other procedures to make voters feel confident to exercise their voting rights.
Though Valverde has not been working on anything concrete, she has been talking with colleagues “about possible legislative action we may need to take in the coming weeks.”
How are you social distancing?
To help play her part in social distancing, Valverde has been working from home with her young children, who’ve been keeping her busy.
“It’s obviously an adjustment with the kids out of school, but it is nice to have extra time with them,” she wrote. “Our school departments and teachers are really doing an incredible job with distance learning under these unprecedented circumstances.”
For those who are unable to work from home and are struggling financially due to the epidemic, there have been mutual aid groups—organized by community members through social media—to help neighbors in need. Valverde said she’s “been glad to pitch in on that front.”
“It has been heartening to see such a great outpouring of community support here in South County,” she wrote.
When life does eventually go back to normal, McEntee hopes community members will flock to local businesses and play a hand in revitalizing the economy. Social distancing has taken a toll on the economy, she said, especially small business.
“I know it’s tough on everybody, and I commend everybody for following the rules,” McEntee said.
“The faster we get out of this, the better,” she added.
While working from home, McEntee has also been enjoying time with her family, either reading or putting together puzzles from Wakefield Books. She has still been getting out in nature, to some degree, either walking on the beach, hiking or walking her dog.
During this time she has also received calls and concerns from constituents – which she welcomes. Even though your local representatives might not be up at the state house, they’re still only a call away, she assured.
Sheehan has also been busy answering emails, making calls and updating constituents with news of the coronavirus in Rhode Island.
As a teacher, he has also been busy adjusting to the challenges of distance learning at this time.
