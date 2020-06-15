NARRAGANSETT – As hundreds of thousands of people around the country protest police violence and racial inequality in response to the killing of George Floyd, Narragansett—which possesses a population that is 95.6 percent white, according to U.S. Census data—was no exception. On Sunday, a Black Lives Matter gathering took place at the sea wall, and hundreds participated on foot or from their vehicles.
“From start to finish, the crowd was nothing but lively, loving and proud,” said Lexia Mitchell, a former Narragansett High School student who helped organize the event. “Cars had signs and banners in their windows as they drove by beeping, yelling and waving in support. Everyone cheered and chanted. We cried, we smiled, we learned, we supported one another and we fought for our people regardless of color because we’re all human beings.”
About 150 people gathered side by side in Gazebo Park at noon on Sunday and the crowd eventually set up along the sea wall. Holding signs and chanting, they were bolstered by a loop of some 60 vehicles through the pier showing support by honking their horns or displaying messages of their own. Members of the community spoke in the park, sharing experiences and ways to continue fighting injustice. Eventually, protesters took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of Floyd, the same amount of time a white police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck on May 25 despite pleas from a nearby crowd and Floyd repeatedly stating he could not breathe and calling for his mother.
Nestled at the bottom of the nation’s smallest state, Narragansett is known as a tight-knit community. The town is recognized for its pristine beaches, scenic coastline and summer culture. Mitchell said it was important to organize an event in her hometown at this time not only to provide an avenue for people to voice their concerns and experiences, but also for the town to see and hear those supporters and their points of view.
“As a mixed race member of a white majority community, I felt that it was not only really important to gather people to use their voices to protest and support the movement but also for the people in this community to see us and hear us,” she said. “Growing up in Narragansett as a bit of an outsider allowed me to hear and see more than enough racist, sexist and homophobic things from people over the years and I wanted the minorities in our community to see that they had people around them at home who recognize the importance of their lives without needing a reason.”
The Narragansett Police Department (NPD) had officers on the ground and stationed at local businesses. According to event attendees, officers were nothing but kind, caring and supportive of the protest, participating in discussions, passing out candy and kneeling alongside protesters during the tribute to Floyd.
“All of them who I know personally from being a townie, two who have known me almost my whole life and they were all very supportive,” said Mitchell. “The moment I’d begun coordinating the protest with them they expressed their excitement and agreed that our community both needed to see this and show their support. Attendees were very kind and loving to one another and didn’t treat the police officers any differently. Many bumped elbows, some hugged, it was truly beautiful seeing people come together with such love and support for one another.”
Last week, as protests against police violence began to grow throughout the country, NPD Chief Sean Corrigan sent out a letter on social media encouraging members of the community to submit suggestions and ask questions about the department’s operations procedures. In a follow-up letter, responding to NPD’s policy around use of force, Corrigan condemned the officers involved in the death of Floyd.
“I would like to make it clear that kneeling on someone’s neck is prohibited,” he said. “It is not a technique that needs to be performed because it is not a technique at all. This is not taught or accepted. Officers are taught many techniques to safely control someone that are in no way similar to what occurred in Minneapolis. What that officer did is a criminal act and that is why it is being prosecuted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.