SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The SK boys basketball team just couldn’t keep the Hendricken Hawks in front of them on Tuesday night. The athletic Hawks got out in transition early and often in the Division I contest, and cruised to a 75-58 win.
The Hawks had four double-digit scorers to the SK’s two on the evening. Sebastian Thomas led the way for the victorious Hawks; he scored a game-high 24.
SK’s offense was fueled by Sean Gardner (12 points) and Ben Brutti (11 points). Myles Tyler Robinson looked to be back at full strength after an early-season injury had him on the sidelines. He contributed nine points on Monday.
The 9-1 Hawks built their lead on the backs of defensive pressure. A full-court press from the word go had SK scrambling to maintain possession of the ball.
Fastbreak layups quickly put the visiting Hawks up double digits. They found their stroke on the jump shot from there. David Lynch (12 points) hit four 3-pointers and Thomas added a pair.
Both teams hit eight 3-pointers in the game. Brutti had three of them, and Gardner had two as well.
The Rebels (5-7 overall) had won two straight D-I games prior to running into the Hawks on Tuesday night. Last Friday, 20 points from Robinson and a further nine from sophomore Lavell Shepard helped SK beat Central, 55-46. Shepard came off the bench in the loss to the Hawks as well, scoring six points.
The Rebels also beat Hope last week, 44-42. Justin Brown forced overtime with a traditional 3-point play, and Robinson scored all of SK’s points in the extra period to pick up the win.
The Rebels faced another stiff test on Thursday against La Salle (results unavailable at press time). On Monday, they play against Cranston East (2-8).
