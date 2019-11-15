NARRAGANSETT – The Friends of Canonchet Farm are inviting the public on a free guided walking tour of the Canonchet Farm Nature Trail this Sunday, Nov. 17, an event that promises to showcase the years-long trail-clearing efforts led by volunteers from the community to combat invasive species in the area. The tour will also include an educational component of how participants can best remedy unwanted invasive species in their own yards and gardens.
“We will discuss identifying characteristics, growth habits, best remediation practices and how to identify these plants in your suburban back yard,” said Kathie Kelleher, president of the Friends of Canonchet Farm.
The walking guided tour, titled “What’s That Growing in My Back Yard?” will be led by Rhode Island-certified Invasive Plant Managers and Friends of Canonchet Farm members Tom Hoagland and Alan Woodmansee.
“The trail has existed for a good long time,” said Hoagland. “But over the last 20 years or so, a lot of the understory has been filled in with invasives, many of which are pretty common landscape plants. But on the forest floor, they have just proliferated. As a result, views of the stonewalls and of Narrow River and even of the trees have been obscured by the tremendous growth of these invasives.”
“Also, some of these invasives are vining, and they get so big and so thick that they can actually bring some of the trees down,” he continued. “Oftentimes they come down over the trail and then they have to be cleared. It’s an attempt to beat back by the invasives.”
The aim of Hoagland, Woodmansee, Kelleher and the entire Friends of Canonchet Farm group, is to make the area and the trail a more pleasing place for the public to recreate. Public volunteer efforts working alongside the Friends to clear the nature trail at Canonchet Farm include all factions of the local community, about 80 percent of which are either Narragansett or South Kingstown residents, according to Hoagland, from professional environmental enthusiasts to University of Rhode Island students.
The tour on Sunday is intended to show participants the effects of letting invasive species go unchecked in a given setting and also highlight the maintenance efforts at Canonchet Farm to keep its nature trail clear of such obstructions. Further, Hoagland and Woodmansee will explain how similar preventative methods and strategies can be applied to the home–either yard or garden.
“What we’re doing is fine, but it’s an eye blink compared to how many invasives are taking over woodland in South County,” said Hoagland. “We’ll be identifying these in the forest and we’ll be explaining ways to mitigate it and ways to identify it and then mitigate it in the garden. What I’ve learned from my own garden, is these invasives are sneaky and surreptitious. I’ll give people tips on how to look for them, where to look for them.”
While eradicating invasives can be as simple as pulling out the unwanted plants by their roots, sustained maintenance of an area requires a more complex approach.
“What the homeowner can do is understand how to prune,” said Hoagland, who added the invasive species, which can take on the form of blackberries, can spread via bird droppings.
“What’s That Plant Growing in My Backyard?” takes place on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. and begins at the Ann Hoxsie Lane entrance across from the Narragansett Town Beach South Pavilion (39 Boston Neck Road.) For more information, call (401) 783-3951 or (401) 556-6036.
