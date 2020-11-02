SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Town Manager Robert Zarnetske voiced concern to the town council on Monday evening over growing COVID-19 case numbers, both locally and statewide.
“What we’re seeing in the northeast, what we’re seeing in Rhode Island right now, is the transmissions are not coming from large gatherings,” Zarnetske said. “It’s not from the beach parties or that sort of thing. It’s not from the college frat parties.”
“What we’re seeing now is the transmissions are small group transmissions,” he added. “It’s a few friends who get together, go out to dinner and take the mask off at the restaurant. It’s family members who haven’t seen each other for a while and get together.”
According to the most recent data available from the Rhode Island Department of Health, in South Kingstown, 207 residents have tested positive. Although this only translates to roughly 2 percent of the community, on Monday evening, Zarnetske noted that for a long time, only about 130 people had tested positive. In recent weeks, that number has begun to quickly climb.
On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that Rhode Island appears to be in its second wave and that she’s considering rolling the state back to phase two if things do not quickly improve.
Ahead of this announcement, Zarnetske stressed that things are moving in the wrong direction and the town isn’t where it should be with COVID-19.
“We’ve seen a significant increase, locally,” he said. “We are seeing more cases and presumptive cases among the town’s work force, as well.”
Efforts to minimize interactions and potential spread at town hall continue. Community members are still unable to just walk into the front door. Although it’s not ideal to have people call or knock on the door for services, Zarnetske believes that the quality of service remains just as high as if the doors were open.
There’s also an effort to reduce attendance in town hall and only have one or two people in an office on any given day, according to Zarnetske.
“The fewer contacts we have, the fewer chances there are for transmission,” he said.
His greatest concern is that town employees might unknowingly come into contact with the virus while running errands after work and return to the office as an asymptomatic spreader.
“It’s not going to be a good winter by all indicators,” Zarnetske said.
Due to the election and early, emergency voting, town hall is a busy place at the moment, according to Town Clerk Susan Flynn.
More than 3,000 residents have already participated in emergency voting, Flynn said. Roughly 350 people have been voting their ballots at town hall each day.
Emergency voting has been available at town hall every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to Flynn, and the only thing residents need to bring with them is an ID and a mask. This coming Monday, the day before election, voting will end promptly at 4 p.m.
Those who have applied to vote by mail will not be eligible to vote by emergency ballot, Flynn said, but they are encouraged to drop off their voted ballot to the lock box at town hall.
Relatively few people are allowed inside at one, and people will have to wait in line outside, according to Flynn, but the line moves relatively quickly.
With so many people utilizing emergency voting, Councilwoman Deb Kelso hopes this will alleviate some of the lines at the polls on Election Day.
Although the news about new case numbers was a bit depressing, but Zarnetske’s own words, he did have some good news to share about new, additional funding from the state.
Grant funding from the state’s first and second rounds of the “Take It Outside” initiative will be providing $75,000 to “help local businesses purchase things like tents and heaters and lights, so they can still do businesses in the darker and colder months ahead.”
“They’ll be able to do that outside where the ventilation is good and the risk of COVID is reduced,” Zarnetske said.
Town Council Vice President Bryant Da Cruz raised concerns about when these funds will be hitting the town’s accounts, however, after visiting a neighboring town that’s already purchased outdoor dining equipment.
“My only concern is I don’t want there to be a supply issue,” Da Cruz said.
According to Zarnetske, there is already a bit of a supply issue.
“Those whose requests constituted the grant application have identified sources, and have put folks on notice that they will be placing the orders,” Zarnetske said. “I think we’re in pretty good shape, hopefully everything works out, but I haven’t told people to go out and buy, hoping that they’ll be reimbursed.”
“As soon as it hits the account, folks know who they’re buying from and I think we should be very quick to the finish line once money is in hand,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.