Yes, Virginia, there are great whites. That’s the report from two acoustic receivers that were placed off the coast of Rhode Island last spring. While the knowledge that Carcharodon carcharias visits RI waters now and again is not news, the method by which these two sharks were detected is. The receivers were some of those placed in an “acoustic array” by the Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI) in partnership with DEM’s Division of Marine fisheries. Institute Chairman Jon Dodd said, “This is the first confirmation of white sharks in RI using this technology and we couldn’t be happier.”
Both sharks were detected in July. The first was an 11-foot male that visited the Block Island Wind Farm, while the second was a 12-foot female off the Southwest Ledge. The pair were tagged by Dr. Greg Skomal, Director of Shark Research for the MA Division of Marine Fisheries in 2017 off Cape Cod. It’s the first time great whites have been confirmed in RI waters using this technology.
Shark researchers catch the sharks, sometimes using conventional rods and reels. Once the animals are brought alongside, it is sexed, sized, and a blood sample is taken. Before its release, researchers place a small transmitter that emits a coded signal on the dorsal fin. From there, they rely on acoustic receivers placed up and down the east coast to help them monitor shark movements. The receivers can detect individual sharks from several thousand feet away, according to ASI.
“Detections of sharks from these acoustic receivers allow us to scientifically document and quantify their presence in our waters, and further our overall understanding of this species’ habitat within the larger region”, Dr. Conor McManus of DEM’s Division of Marine Fisheries said.
Dodd says ASI is encouraged by the results. “We expect that this will be the first of many critical shark findings in the partnership between the Atlantic Shark Institute and the DEM.” Dodd added, “In fact, we’re expecting that when we haul these receivers in late fall that we will have even more white shark detections”. ASI plans to expand the shark array of acoustic receivers in 2020 to allow for greater tracking, information and discovery in RI waters.
Dodd said ASI plays a critical role in white shark research by tagging white sharks in the winter months off South Carolina, a known overwintering ground for white sharks. The Atlantic Shark Institute has been engaged in that research since 2017.
Joe Romeiro, Executive Director of the Atlantic Shark Institute said, “We believe these detections are the tip of the iceberg as it relates to shark science in RI waters. We’re currently discussing several new research studies with the DEM to start as early as 2020 that will provide even greater insight into what’s going on with a variety of shark species in RI waters.”
Hugh Markey is a freelance writer, naturalist, and educator living in Richmond. Read more of his stories on his blog, “Science and Nature for a Pie” at www.scienceandnatureforapie.com and follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scienceandnatureforapie.
