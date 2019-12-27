After six months as interim planning director, town hires Kaela Gray
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — After six months of service as the town’s interim planning director, as well as a thorough search and vetting process of candidates throughout New England, Kaela Gray has been chosen to help South Kingstown create its vision for the future.
Though many have praised Gray’s performance in the interim role over the past several months, she believes the wide, thorough search process was a necessary journey for the town to take for such an important decision. There are many people who are great at planning, she said, but who have different ways of doing things.
“Planners have different flavors to them,” Gray said. “When you’re hiring a planner it’s really important to go public for it because each planner has a different way of doing it.”
While the town may have appreciated her work as a principal planner, a role she stepped into two and a half years ago, Gray said the director position is different, because it involves creating direction-setting policies. It’s important for town staff, elected officials and the board to decide what kind of leadership they want, she added.
As for her own flavor, Gray sees her planning approach as grass-roots — letting the community direct where they want to go in the future.
“I think it’s important for a planner to facilitate what the community wants, rather than directing where they think the community should be headed,” Gray said. “Planners, a lot of the time, have our eyes on the future — we know some of the coming trends of issues that are going to come up down the road. We work to those, but we have to work to it towards the community’s goals.”
One of the first major tasks Gray will be presented with in her new role is the development of the town’s comprehensive community plan — a document that will set the vision and goals of South Kingstown for the next two decades to come.
In many ways, this nearly 400-page document is what helped Gray come to know and love the Town of South Kingstown. Through zoning laws and regulations and village designs, she was able to see the community’s current values and goals going forward. In the two and a half years she’s spent in South Kingstown, Gray has learned more about the community from members of the planning board and the residents who come speak in those meetings.
Before coming to South Kingstown, Gray officially began her planning career in the Town of Lyndon and the Village of Lyndonville in 2014. Later in 2016, Gray began working for the northern New Hampshire regional planning commission.
Before any of this, though, Gray volunteered within her hometown planning department to help rewrite its comprehensive community plan. While most people know about careers as a doctor, lawyer or police officer, careers in planning are things people learn about later in life.
For Gray, who spent a lot of time between Vermont and Little Compton as a child, she first realized her passion for community planning when she was about 17 years old.
The two places couldn’t be more wildly different, she said. In southern New England everything is close and easily accessible, but in Vermont “you’re 45 miles and 50 minutes before you can buy a pair of socks,” she said.
She was always amazed to see commercial strip development when visiting family.
“I would ask my mom a lot of the times, ‘How did you grow up here?” Gray said.
Although their childhoods were very different, Gray was fascinated by her mother’s stories about how much things had changed since she was a girl.
“I started realizing there were reasons places became the way they became, and it was largely about how the community shaped who it wanted to be,” Gray said. “I was about 17 or 16 years old when I realized a town can decide how it wants to grow and what it wants to become.”
“From that moment on, I’ve been absolutely fascinated by that,” she added.
Apart from the draws of Rhode Island’s coastline, Gray was excited to make the move to southern Rhode Island for more professionally rewarding opportunities. Compared to New Hampshire, Rhode Island sees much more development.
“You can spend a lot of time writing new regulations with the community, and they can be the best regulations in the entire world if you wanted them to be, but there’s very little development that actually happens,” Gray said. “You never see them come to fruition.”
Three and a half years ago, Gray worked to help pass new affordable housing regulations in northern New Hampshire. To this day she doesn’t know if a single application has come in for even a duplex development.
“It’s a very quiet place, and so as a planner, you don’t really get to see how your rules and the policies that get enacted play out,” she said. “I was really excited to come to a place that had more development and more community engagement.”
Now, Gray’s favorite part of her job is also one of the hardest.
“I like nothing more than having people around a table with dissenting opinions on something and trying to figure out what it is to take a step forward when you have no other choice but to step forward,” Gray said.
“I can hold a value very strongly in my heart, but I have to think about it a little differently when I think about making that value a requirement on my neighbors,” she added. “That’s hard because all of your neighbors have their own values.”
When Gray is able to help people find common ground points where they can step forward together, those steps build extremely positive energy within the community.
“At the end of the day, it’s the people inside of a place that make the place,” Gray said. “What you can do to keep building unity and good-working relationships, that’s essential to the sense of space and health in that community.”
