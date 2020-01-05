Event looks at obstacles in voting
PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, local activists and members of the community gathered on Monday night to discuss voter suppression in America.
Despite unfavorable weather conditions, dozens gathered for a special documentary screening of “Suppressed: The Fight to Vote” — a film that looks at the number of obstacles people faced while trying to cast their ballot in the 2018 Georgia Gubernatorial Election.
Though Gorbea was unable to stay for the screening and the panel discussion that followed, she did make some opening remarks about the importance of protecting and improving people’s access to the ballot box. It’s a battle that’s been important to her from a young age.
“For some of you, I’m just your Secretary of State,” Gorbea said. “But for others, [they know] I’ve been involved with this since I was a youngster — and I did it because I believe in my core that what makes the United States different is that we do have access to change the world around us.”
Rhode Island has done a lot of good work to improve voter access, she said. Though that may not cover much ground, the importance of the progress made here shows that “it’s absolutely a false narrative that you have to suppress or make it harder for people to vote in order to have integrity in a system.”
“Rhode Island shows that we can have greater integrity in the election system while increasing access to the ballot box,” she added. “The measures we’ve taken have done that.”
Regardless of the progress that’s been made here, like online, automated voter registration, or investing in voting technologies like electronic poll books, Rhode Islanders still “can not sleep.”
“All of you can hold me accountable because that’s the job you’re here to do,” Gorbea said. “You hold me, you hold the general assembly, you hold the governor — you hold us, the government, accountable to your needs.”
“Suppressed: The Fight to Vote” hopes to inspire others to hold their elected officials accountable. The Robert Greenwald film weaves together personal stories from voters across the state of Georgia, highlighting numerous ways in which voters had been suppressed in the close Gubernatorial Election between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams.
Between closing polling locations, purging voter registration rolls, unprocessed voter registration applications, long lines at the polls and provisional ballots that were not counted, among other issues, tens of thousands of people were unable to cast their vote or were turned away at the booths. The election was ultimately decided by 54,723 votes.
Some people waited more than six hours in line to cast their votes in the Gubernatorial Election that year — 84,000 complaints were made to the voter protection hotline and numerous lawsuits were filed.
Though the documentary highlights the obstacles to voting in Georgia, it argues that these are not isolated occurrences limited to the Peach State.
Immediately following the film, the first question Moderator Alisha Pina of the Department of Human Services posed to the panel was whether or not they believed any voter suppression tactics are present in the Ocean State.
Jim Vincent of NAACP Providence was eager to respond, citing the 2011 law which requires Rhode Islanders to present a photo ID at their polling stations. At the time, Rhode Island was the first blue state to pass such a law.
“It passed without any evidence of any kind of voter fraud, it passed without any kind of reason,” Vincent said. “It’s amazing how we can have a democratically led state, in 2011, where the Speaker of the House was a Democrat, and you have, at that time, one of the most voter suppression tactics — photo ID — enacted in the Ocean State.”
“I still think that states that have photo ID, as opposed to states that don’t, still disproportionately disenfranchised people of color, young people, homeless, elderly — regardless of what you do.”
In order to improve voter access in the next election, Vincent said the number one initiative he’ll be throwing his support behind is early voting.
One question from the audience, however, asked panelists what people should do when they have two bad options to choose between.
In order to see institutional and systemic change, Chanda Womack, the founding executive director of the Alliance of Rhode Island Southeast Asians for Education (ARISE) said people need to make it in the streets.
“Let’s just keep it real,” Womack said. “We are depending on actual governmental institutions, laws and policies that were meant and developed to disenfranchised communities of color, partially blacks.”
In Georgia Gubernatorial Election specifically, Womack pointed to an analogy made in the film about then-Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp “umpiring” a game he was playing in.
“We are depending on folks, policies and laws to protect us when they were not meant to protect us,” she said. “If you want any kind of change, it has to be in the streets.”
Founder of #Yespvd! Youth Empowerment Summit Juan Wilson Jr., who helped to make the event possible, encouraged those in the audience not to let their votes, or the votes of their friends, family and neighbors, go to waste.
The last line of Greenwald’s film, which Wilson encourages everyone to share, stresses that “if your vote didn’t matter, they wouldn’t be trying to stop it.”
