RHODE ISLAND — Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea announced the successful launch of a new central voter registration system on Monday — a computer database that now houses the state’s list of registered voters, acting as Rhode Island’s candidate management system.
This new central voter registration system, which launched this month, replaces a 14-year-old application.
“This Central Voter Registration System is a major step forward in the security and integrity of our voter rolls,” Gorbea said. “I’m incredibly proud of the collaborative effort that went into building and launching it.”
The new computer database was built by Stonewall Solutions, a Pawtucket-based company that designs information networks for government, law enforcement and higher education clients. Since 2004, the company has worked to create technology solutions that stand the test of time, from custom application development, cloud and hosting capabilities, consulting and staff augmentation.
“Stonewall was honored to partner with Secretary Gorbea’s team in the implementation of the new Central Voter Registration System,” said Stonewall Solutions President & CEO John Condon. “The successful launch of the system is a testament to the collaboration and dedication of those involved.”
The Rhode Island Board of Elections and local election officials from several communities were also consulted in building the system. Prior to the launch, election officials from all 39 Rhode Island cities and towns took part in training programs provided by Stonewall Solutions and Secretary Gorbea’s office.
Funding for this new central voter registration system was provided by Rhode Island’s share of $3 million from Congress under the Help America Vote Act of 2002. Not only does the federal act provide funding to states, helping to improve election administration and replace outdated voting systems, but it also established a federal agency to serve as a clearinghouse for election administration information and created minimum standards for states to follow in several key areas of election administration.
Under the Help America Vote Act, Gorbea serves as the state’s Chief Elections Official.
With the help and direction of a task force, convened to determine how to best spend and prioritize the funds designated for Rhode Island, the development of a new central registration system was identified as a priority.
For those who’ve already been trained or have begun using the new central voter registration system, it’s received some positive reviews.
“This system is going to improve the accuracy and security of the voter rolls, and it’s very user-friendly,” said Dorothy McCarthy of the Warwick Board of Canvassers.
Jessica Capaldi from the Warren Town Clerk’s office agreed, stating that everything in the new central voter registration system “is streamlined for local election officials in terms of voter registration and record management.”
In other recent news from the Secretary of State’s Office, Gorbea also announced the launch of the Count Me In! data story earlier this month — a free online resource that lets users explore and compare centuries of data from state and federal censuses in Rhode Island.
“Our new data story is an incredible and user-friendly way to see how our communities have grown and changed over time,” she said. “It’s also a powerful reminder that the upcoming 2020 Census will shape the future of our state.”
The Count Me In! data story was launched to supplement the Count Me In! exhibition running at the Rhode Island State Archives through March of 2020. The online tool provides customizable, real-time visualizations of census data from 1708 through 2010 for every Rhode Island city and town.
In addition to counting people and documenting population trends, past censuses also gathered information on industrial and agricultural production, mortality rates and literacy.
