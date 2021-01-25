PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea has allocated $233,586 towards communities and towns for the costs associated with running the upcoming special election in March.
The special referenda election, set to take place on March 2, will place seven questions before voters regarding the authorization of bonds and temporary notes. Both borrowing means are being put forward with the intent to make capital investments in several different areas, including education, housing and infrastructure.
These funds being allocated to towns and cities across the state are part of a $632,189 grant Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), which Gorbea secured in October of 2020, ahead of the general election.
CEIR is a non-profit organization that works with election experts around the country and from both sides of the aisle to build voter trust and confidence, increase voter participation and improve the efficiency of election administration.
“Our local boards of canvassers are preparing to run their fourth election within one calendar year, during an ongoing pandemic,” Gorbea said. “They have been the unsung heroes in making sure Rhode Islanders can vote safely and securely, despite incredible challenges. I hope these funds will provide a needed boost to help our local election officials once again deliver Rhode Islanders the election they deserve.”
So far, approximately two-thirds of the initial grant was used to provide voter education, information and communication for the November 2020 general election.
After confirming that grant funds could also be used for the March 2 special election, Gorbea reserved the remainder of the money to help Rhode Island communities offset the cost of the special election. Every community in Rhode Island will receive a portion of this grant money, according to Gorbea’s Deputy Communications Director Nick Domings.
The amount allocated to each community is based on the number of votes cast in the 2020 general election, with a minimum grant amount of $2,000.
In southern Rhode Island, both South Kingstown and North Kingstown received north of $7,000 in CEIR funds to help administer this election, coming in at $7,084.11 and $7,467.29, respectively. Neighboring towns of Narragansett and East Greenwich received substantially less, with only $3,842.73 and $3,673.09, respectively.
Notably, the Town of Coventry outperformed all these aforementioned communities, having received $8,489.37 towards the special referenda election.
Communities which only received the minimum grant amount of $2,000 included Exeter, Hopkinton and Richmond. The Town of Charlestown barely eclipsed these numbers with $2,215.50 in grant funding.
President of the Town and City Clerk’s Association Wendy Marshall said these funds “will assist each city and town to offset the costs of the upcoming special election on March 2, 2021.”
“On behalf of the Rhode Island Town and City Clerk’s Association, I would like to thank Secretary of State Gorbea for these CEIR Grant monies,” she added.
According to Registrar and Director of Elections for the City of Cranston Nick Lima, municipal election budgets were exhausted by the past three elections — all of which took place in 2020.
“Conducting the March 2 special statewide referenda election carries with it significant unbudgeted costs for cities and towns, and we are thankful for Secretary Gorbea’s work to secure this CEIR grant funding to help defray those costs,” Lima said. “Ensuring our elections are sufficiently funded means that elections officials can conduct them confidently and safely for all of Rhode Island’s voters.”
Cranston, which is one of the biggest and most densely populated cities in the state, has received a whopping $17,450.12 of CEIR grant funding — a dollar amount only topped by its neighboring cities of Warwick and Providence.
Same as November’s General Election, voters may choose to cast their ballot by mail, early in-person up to 20 days before the election, or at the polls on Election Day. Although many Rhode Islanders in the fields of healthcare and emergency services have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, to protect the health and safety of all voters, Gorbea will once again send all active registered voters a mail ballot application.
Mail ballot applications will begin arriving in mailboxes this week, according to Domings, but the Voter Information Handbook, which outlines each bond question in detail, won’t be arriving until early February.
The questions before voters will ask whether or not to authorize $107.3 million for higher education facilities, $74 million towards a Beach, Clean Water and Green Bond, and $71.7 million towards transportation infrastructure — along with bond questions for several other areas of capital improvements.
In all, the bonds that will be going before the voters in March amount to $400 million.
“Your vote is your voice in how Rhode Island allocates funding on issues important to you — things like education, roads and bridges, housing and childcare,” Gorbea said. “Your vote matters and is critical to our state’s success.”
“I encourage all eligible Rhode Islanders to make a difference and be a voter,” she added.
If you aren’t already a registered voter, Rhode Islanders have until Jan. 31 to register in time for the special referenda election. Those who are already registered should keep some other important deadlines in mind too — like Feb. 9, which is the last day to submit a mail ballot application. The early, in-person voting period begins the next day, and extends through March 1. And of course, Rhode Islanders always have the option of showing up at the polls on Election Day.
