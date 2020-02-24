NES student raising awareness of Girl Scouts’ top honor
NARRAGANSETT – Since 1980, Girl Scouts of the United States of America have pursued the organization’s highest honor, the Gold Award, through dedicated and lengthy community service. Despite the Scouts’ impact on the towns and cities they work in, the general public is largely unaware of the Gold Award and the work being done to earn it, especially when compared to the well-known Eagle Scout ranking, the Boy Scouts of America equivalent of the Gold Award.
“I want everybody to know about the Girl Scouts and their history,” said Danielle Whitworth, a fourth grader at Narragansett Elementary School and member of Girl Scout Troop 300 - Narragansett. “Most people know about the Boy Scouts’ Eagle Award and since they know about that, I want them to be able to know more about the Gold Award, and I want them to be more familiar with that award, too.”
Created in 1980, the Gold Award is the current iteration of the Girl Scouts’ top achievement. It previously was known as the “Golden Eaglet of Merit” (1916-1918), the “Golden Eaglet” (1919-1938), the “First Class Award” (1938-1980) by the Girl Scout organization. In order to earn the award, a Girl Scout must rise her way through the ranks of scouting, completing various community service projects and other tasks along the way, before undertaking a large-scale, community service-based project which the organization recommends a scout spend at least 80 hours completing. The steps which most scouts follow in completing their projects for the Gold Award are as follows: choose an issue, investigate the issue, get help, create a plan, present your plan and get feedback, take action and finally, educate and inspire. These projects that are completed by scouts are known as “journeys” due to the great amount of time and planning that must go into them, along with their building of personal traits in scouts such as dedication and hard work.
“When you decide to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award, you are on your honor to uphold the standards of excellence,” reads the Girl Scouts’ website in a section describing the Gold Award and the necessary requirements to earn it. “These standards set a high benchmark for everything you do and invite you to think deeply, explore opportunities, and challenge yourself. Following the standards of excellence challenges you to develop yourself as a leader, achieve the Girl Scout leadership outcomes, and make a mark on your community that creates a lasting effect on the lives of others.”
“You have to complete what we call a ‘journey’ to get the Gold Award,” said Whitworth. “A journey is when you go with a bunch of other troops to a community center and work on a big activity and you earn lots of badges there. The project is very important because that’s how you actually earn the Gold Award. Most of the time, you choose a project in your community for your 80 hours of service and start with your group or troop and work from there.”
Whitworth joined Girl Scouts last year as a Brownie and has loved the experience and camaraderie of the local troop thus far. For their Junior Journey this year, Whitworth’s troop learned about the long history of gender discrimination earlier this month.
“We learned about stereotypes that women in history have faced and how they broke those stereotypes,” said Whitworth.
Throughout their scouting careers, young girls work their way up to the Gold Award through a series of projects that are smaller in scale than those required to achieve the ultimate award. These journeys and the mark of their completion are known as the Bronze and Silver Awards. Additionally, scouts gradually build up to the 80-hour community service requirement of the Gold Award by completing service to the community in smaller increments of 20 hours (Bronze Award) and 40 hours (Silver Award) in their earlier scouting years. Finally, scouts earn badges in a diverse field of categories along the way.
“Being in Girl Scouts is a lot of fun,” said Whitworth. “We get to earn badges that help us grow so we’re well-rounded kids. We could do sewing one day, but then we learn about dogs another day.”
When asked what her favorite part of scouting was, Whitworth was brief.
“Helping my community,” she said.
Whitworth’s troop is currently working on completing its Bronze Award right now, one of the early steps a young scout must take on the long and difficult road towards earning the organization’s Gold Award. To learn more, please visit girlscouts.org.
