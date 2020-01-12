The South Kingstown girls basketball team won their first game of the season by 11 points. The four games they’ve played since that non-league win over Scituate have made that margin look close by comparison.
The Rebels have outscored opponents by an average of 30 points this season, including that opening win. They dominated the WCCU Holiday Tournament, beating Westerly and Stonington by 47 and 48 points, respectively. A return to league play has made the games a tad tighter, but not by much.
SK first handled Wheeler, 63-44, before taking down Barrington 58-33. It’s been true team efforts that’s gotten SK to this point. They had a different leading scorer in each of their last two league games, and at least nine players saw playing time in each contest.
Against Wheeler, it was Sydni Vesterholm leading the way. She scored 15 points, and was part of a defensive effort that saw Wheeler score just 13 points in the second half. SK had only led by three points at the break.
Carley Fewlass was the high-scorer in the victory over Barrington. She had 16 points, and was joined in double-figure scoring by Faith Hutchins (13), Vesterholm (12), and Jami Hill (10).
The Rebels have been able to rely on a host of players during their five-game win streak. Hayden Hill, Jane Carr, Morgan Gutelius, Taylor Martin and Sara Sorlien are all important rotational players.
The Mariners girls basketball have been less busy than the Rebels. The holidays were mostly quiet for Gansett, who did not participate in a holiday tournament this season. Following their big opening win over Middletown, the Mariners lost 32-31 to North Providence on Tuesday.
The game was tied at 17 at the half. No Mariner player scored in double-digits, with Anna Hart and Olivia Waranis both putting up nine points in the loss.
The team had a chance at a buzzer-beater, but couldn’t get it to fall.
The Prout School team is off to a tough start to the 2019-20 season. They’ve dropped their first six contests, including a pair of games at the Barrington Boosters Holiday Tournament.
The closest call for the Crusaders came in a league game against Cumberland. After only allowing four points in the first half, Prout couldn’t get their own offense in gear and lost by four.
Zoe Moan has been the leading scorer for her team through four league games. She’s averaging a hair under 10 points per contest. Morgan Holubesko leads the team in made 3-pointers with eight.
The Crusaders will get a shot at the win column again on Monday, when face Narragansett on the road.
