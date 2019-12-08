NARRAGANSETT – Narragansett High School (NHS) Assistant Principal Toby Gibbons on Wednesday learned he was named Assistant Principal of the Year by the Rhode Island Association of School Principals (RIASP) in a surprise ceremony taking place in the NHS gymnasium. Gibbons was nominated for the award by NHS Principal Dan Warner.
“We are excited to share the wonderful news that Assistant Principal Toby Gibbons has been named the RIASP Assistant Principal of the Year,” said Narragansett School System Communications Advisor Lauren Ruggiero. “Principal Dan Warner nominated Mr. Gibbons due to his work at Narragansett High School and how greatly it has influenced the many students and faculty he has worked with over the past seven years.”
Gibbons joined NSS in 2012 and fulfilled the role of assistant principal to Warner, which in Narragansett mostly comprises of day-to-day operations at NHS and spending a majority of the school day with students and faculty. In a statement on the recent recognition, a humbled Gibbons acknowledged NSS staff and students.
“I am beyond humbled to receive this award for which Mr. Warner nominated me and am grateful for the wonderful teachers and staff I am privileged to call my colleagues on a daily basis,” he said. “The students I work with every day help me grow and learn continually. It’s wonderful to have the chance to work with such great kids at Narragansett High School. I am unbelievably blessed and thankful to come to work in Narragansett each day.”
In December of last year, Gibbons took on the role of NHS Interim Principal for four months as Warner traveled to Colorado to undergo a critical kidney transplant operation due to a hereditary illness–polycystic kidney disease. According to the school district, Gibbons fulfilled the role and handled the newfound responsibilities smoothly.
“One of the most crucial pieces to [Gibbons’] role was how he showed unparalleled support when Principal Warner was on medical leave for four months receiving his life-saving kidney transplant last December,” said Ruggiero. “Mr. Gibbons stepped in as the interim principal and seamlessly continued Principal Warner’s vision, enabling the school to not miss a beat. Students can count on him to meet their needs while holding a strong respect for his discipline, which enables students to continually achieve success.”
When asked for three words that best describe Gibbons, Warner answered “advocate, personable and visionary.”
Gibbons was presented the Assistant Principal of the Year Award by RIASP Executive Director Don Rebello. There will be a formal recognition dinner in spring of 2020, where Gibbons will join the new RI Principal of the Year and others to celebrate the honor.
