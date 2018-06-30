After two terms, District 35 (East Greenwich, Narragansett, North Kingstown, South Kingstown) state senator Mark Gee is not seeking re-election in 2018, citing the need for a “new energy” in the position and a desire to spend more time with his children. In stepping down, Gee endorsed his wife, Dana, to take over the role.
“Mark will be turning a very young seventy-six years this November, and like any engaged parent, wishes to step back and enjoy his three children (ages 17, 14 and 14) before they head off to make their own mark,” a statement from the senator’s office reads. “Every moment matters.”
Gee said a fellow Republican was needed to fill his seat.
“A new energy is needed to help lead the charge for fiscal responsibility and social accountability at the State House,” he said. “I humbly step down so that an equally concerned Republican candidate continue in my steps. I wholeheartedly endorse my spouse, Dana W. Gee, as that person. She has been by my side every step these past 35 years, and I look forward to her continuing our political journey. This is an exciting moment to embrace what I know will be her dynamic stewardship in serving all of the residents of Senate District 35.”
Elected in 2014, Gee spent two terms on the East Greenwich Town Council and additionally served as the town’s fire district commissioner. As a state senator, Gee was deputy minority leader serving on the senate judiciary, oversight and labor committees.
When asked of his experiences serving on the state senate and representing the will of the residents of District 35, Gee said it was a rewarding process, but one that was challenged by representing a minority party in a system dominated by democrats.
“Having served on the East Greenwich Town Council and Fire District for two terms, it was both educational and rewarding to serve my community on the state level,” he said. “I was able to meet many of the hardworking employees and volunteers who make District 35 tick. I will miss the trust they placed in me to represent them. It is very difficult being a minority party at the state house, but I was able to make my voice heard by my attendance and voting record. I am happy to have had the opportunity to learn about the process of governing and meet so many interesting, intelligent people in that process.”
When asked, Gee detailed why his wife would excel in the newly vacated role.
“I am looking forward to stepping back and letting my spouse (whom I have known for 35 years) carry to torch for fiscal responsibility and accountability,” he said. “Dana is a smart, creative, tireless worker who gets things done. She is selfless and leads by example with humor, enthusiasm and hard work. Voters will enjoy getting to know her over the next four months as we’ll campaign Gee-style as always, door-to-door. It’s the best way to meet our constituents (and get a work out as District 35 encompasses four towns!)”
In the race for state senate District 35, Dana Gee will be joined by fellow challengers Bridget Valverde, a democrat from North Kingstown, William Murphy, a republican also from North Kingstown and Gregory Acciardo, a democrat from East Greenwich.
