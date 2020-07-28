In response to recent dry conditions and heavy consumer demand, Suez Water Rhode Island, and the Towns of South Kingstown and Narragansett, have announced a ban on all outdoor water use for all water system customers.
Effective immediately, a mandatory ban is in effect on all outdoor water use until further notice.
Violation of the full outdoor water ban may result in termination of service.
The outdoor watering ban is being enacted to ensure sufficient fire protection and supply to meet basic customer needs. In addition, water customers are encouraged to use water wisely.
Please note that this ban does not affect Kingston Water District customers.
Suez Water Rhode Island thanks you for your cooperation.
