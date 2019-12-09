SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The Friends of the Peace Dale Library will be able to help raise funds this holiday season thanks to “overwhelming generosity from the community at large,” according to Library Associate Christe Getches.
Dozens of local businesses have donated to the non-profit’s second annual holiday raffle, amounting to a grand total of $1,600 worth of gift cards and services. One lucky winner will be able to dine at local eateries like TwoTen Oyster Bar and Grill, Mews Tavern and Phil’s Restaurant, use a day pass for Rock Spot Climbing, and get a complimentary haircut from Salon Bella.
“We are just so incredibly grateful for the support,” Getches said.
One-hundred percent of every raffle ticket purchased this month will go directly to the Friends of the Peace Dale Library, which helps support numerous projects, programs and unexpected expenses throughout the year.
“They’ve bought supplies, they bought a new copy machine when we needed one, they just recently did all new shelving in the book nook,” Getches said. “They are an incredible asset to the library and we would not be able to do many things without them.”
“They’re such an important safety net for us when there’s something big that we want or need, and budgets are done a year ahead of time,” she added. “Surprise things happen, and the Friends are there to do that.”
Without them, Peace Dale Library Director Laurel Clark said the branch “definitely would not have as much programming.”
Although some of the events held at the library are done for free, many of the programs and performances are not. Because of them, and fundraising events such as this raffle and book sales, community members are able to enjoy presentations from guest speakers, musical performances and instructional classes.
Tickets for the raffle are being sold for $5 each or $20 for five at the front circulation desk this month. The drawing for “the whole kit-and-kaboodle” will happen on Friday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m., according to Getches, but the recipient does not have to be present to win.
“Some people have wondered why we don’t break it up,” she said, but having such a large prize is what makes the raffle so “exciting and different.”
Although Friends of the Peace Dale Library President Darla O’Keefe had gotten the ball rolling on this project, Getches, a staff liaison to the Friends, stepped in and took up the reigns around Thanksgiving when O’Keefe fell ill.
“It’s just a crazy time,” Getches said, “and still, people were like, ‘Sure! No problem! We can do that!’”
She’s been amazed by the generosity of local business owners, who once they heard about how much they’d donated the year before, were still willing to donate again.
“I will always say to them, ‘It’s okay if you can’t, but I just thought I’d ask,’” she said. Overwhelmingly, though, people said yes.
At TwoTen Oyster Bar, they offered to double their donation from $50 to $100.
“I’m blown away by someone giving us a $50 gift certificate,” Getches said. “This year she said, ‘Yeah, you know what? I’m going to give you two.’”
In addition to the raffle, community members can also support the Friends of the Peace Dale Library by purchasing small, affordable “stocking stuffer” items like flashlights and mugs, or by becoming a member.
The Friends of the Peace Dale Library are currently running their membership drive and invite community members to join their efforts for a nominal fee. Through fundraising efforts, merchandise sales and donations, the Friends work towards “making the Peace Dale Library the best place it can be.”
More information will be available at the front circulation desk.
For those shopping with Amazon this holiday season, you may also select the Friends of the Peace Dale Library as your chosen Smile donation recipient. A small portion of each purchase will go directly to the nonprofit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.