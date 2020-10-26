NARRAGANSETT – Those looking to navigate the often-confusing landscape of Medicare and health insurance after and leading up to retirement can attend a free seminar at Narragansett Community Center next week. Universal Wealth Management, a local financial and health insurance firm, is hosting the Medicare Open Enrollment informational session in an effort to help clarify the complexities associated with Social Security, Medicare and retirement. The sessions will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Medicare coverage is increasingly complex and has many moving parts as well as rising costs,” said Karen Emma, President/CEO of Universal Wealth Management. “These important seminars translate the complexities that so many find daunting. Truly understanding Medicare and Supplemental Plans is crucial for assuring adequate healthcare coverage at the lowest possible cost. It is also critical for all retirement planning and financial longevity. We will walk you through all the complexities and layout Medicare healthcare plan options in clear language. Our goal is to make the Social Security and Medicare process simple.”
The upcoming seminars will be held in conjunction with Aetna, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island, UnitedHealthcare, Wellcare, Humana, Silverscript and more. The seminars will be held both in-person and virtually.
“COVID-19 may keep us apart and change how we do business, but we remain focused to offer assistance when it comes to choosing the best Medicare plan for you and your family,” Emma added.
Emma recently released “Medicare Untangled,” an essential healthcare resource guide that, like the upcoming informational sessions, seeks to simplify the Medicare process and enrollment, including Medicare’s “obscure moving parts and continuous changes” and “how to make the most of Medicare benefits and how to avoid its pitfalls – particularly in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and its financial implications.” The book attempts to explain each aspect of Medicare in basic terms and minimize legal jargon.
“Choosing the best Medicare plan is one of the most important financial decisions retirees will make,” Emma said. “The cost of healthcare for our aging population is a major factor in determining whether you outlive your money. Our primary objective is to help people manage all of the factors affecting their retirement income needs - their ‘cash flow’ - to support increasing longevity in the 21st Century and beyond.”
For more information or to register call 401-331-7600 or email healthcare@universalwm.com. For a complete seminar schedule or to register for any free in-person or virtual seminar visit: universalwm.com/events. All in person seminars will follow strict state and federal Covid-19 guidelines.
The Narragansett Community Center is located at 53 Mumford Road.
