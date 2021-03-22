Suspect allegedly sent victim video of assault
By ALLIE LEWIS
SOUTH COUNTY – Three young adults and one minor are facing multiple sexual assault charges after allegedly assaulting a woman in Wakefield earlier this month, according to Rhode Island State Police.
The woman, who had been incapacitated at the time of the assault, told police she wasn’t aware of what happened until receiving videos from one of the four accused men.
Montrell Wilson, 19, of Narragansett, Trenton Scuncio, 18, of Wakefield, Jah’quin Sekator, 18, of South Kingstown, and a minor were all arrested last Friday by the Rhode Island State Police Major Crimes Division. All four individuals were charged with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, simple assault, video voyeurism and conspiracy.
The three teens were held at the Adult Correctional Institution without bail ahead of their appearance in court on Monday.
State police did not release any identifying information on the minor, who was held at the Rhode Island Training School until his appearance in Family Court on Monday.
The 19-year-old woman’s identity has also not been released, but from video evidence that was provided, claims she was both physically and sexually assaulted on March 1.
This is a developing story.
