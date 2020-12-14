Vietnam Veteran reunited with priceless keepsake
SOUTH KINGSTOWN – When Vietnam Veteran Joe W. Daniels lost his ring several weeks ago, he thought the keepsake was lost forever. With the help of a good Samaritan and social media, however, the memento thankfully found its way back into the right hands.
In October, South Kingstown resident Brian Roy had been running an errand at the Salt Pond Shopping Plaza when he stumbled upon the missing ring.
“I got out of the car and it was just there,” Roy said. “I knew it must belong to somebody.”
The United State Army ring, flanked by the words “Vietnam Veteran” and engraved with the initials JWD on the inside band, appeared to be well worn. In a small state like Rhode Island, Roy felt confident that he would be able to return the ring somehow.
His first attempts to return the ring to its rightful owner were unsuccessful, however. His original online post to South County Patch did not turn up any answers, and neither did calling the ring manufacturer – which unfortunately doesn’t keep any sales records.
Despite facing some early setbacks, Roy remained hopeful that he would be able to find someone who knew a veteran by those initials. When he reached out to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 916, he found Commander Joe “Tiger” Patrick was eager and willing to help.
“He assured me that unless it was someone completely out of state, he said that the veteran community around southern Rhode Island is pretty tight knit,” Roy said. “I guess everybody knows everybody.”
“He got back to me in less than a day and they figured out who it belonged to,” he added.
Even though Patrick did not personally know Daniels, a Facebook post from VFW Post 916 was able to reach someone who did. The photos of the ring, along where it had originally gone missing, were shared 400 times. The long search that Roy had taken upon himself was over in a matter of hours.
When Daniels’ phone rang a few weeks later, long after he had given up hope of ever seeing the ring again, he was greeted by some great news. He was thrilled to be reunited with the memento once again.
Coincidentally, this is not the first time the ring has gone missing. Although it has been known to slip off his finger in recent years, Daniels said he normally notices right away. In recent years, Daniels had even gone six months without the ring after he fell in his daughters backyard. It wasn’t until they made it to the bottom of a woodpile, though, that he finally learned where the ring disappeared to.
“It likes to disappear from time to time,” Daniels said.
Thankfully, the boomerang of a ring continues to find its way back to Daniels.
The ring not only signifies the two years he spent overseas after being drafted in 1966 at the age of 19, but a combined 16 years in uniform. The Providence native, who fell in love with southern Rhode Island after visiting a friends beach house at Roy Carpenter’s as a boy, later returned to the military and spent 14 years flying helicopters with the Army National Guard at Quonset Point.
The ring has been a treasured keepsake, and for complete strangers to have helped return it, Daniels said he’s certainly grateful.
Weeks after Roy stumbled upon the keepsake, he was just happy to see it end up back where it belongs.
“I would hope that if I lost something that meant something to me, somebody would make some small effort to get it back to me,” Roy said.
