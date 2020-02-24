Narragansett Pier Middle School presents ‘The Wizard of Oz’ this month
NARRAGANSETT – Students at The Pier School will need to find courage, a heart, a brain, and their way back home in the middle school’s upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz, Young Performers Edition” (YPE), a one-act adaptation of the 1939 motion picture classic. Featuring familiar favorites such as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “If Only I had a Brain,” “The Jitterbug” and “Merry Old Land of Oz,” audiences will enjoy a return to Munchkin Country and the home of the Yellow Brick Road. The play runs Feb. 28, Feb. 29 and March 1 in the Narragansett High School (NHS) auditorium.
“The Wizard of Oz” tells the story of Dorothy and her dog Toto, who are whisked away from their hometown in Kansas by a powerful tornado to the wondrous world of Oz. Upon landing in the new and fascinating land, Dorothy learns she must get to the Emerald City, where she can ask the powerful Wizard of Oz for assistance in returning home. Along the way, on a road made of yellow brick, Dorthy encounters a Scarecrow in search of a brain, a Tin Man in need of a heart, and a Lion who seeks courage. When the group finally makes it to the Emerald City and meets the mysterious Wizard, many truths about the characters are revealed, ending in an epic battle between good and evil.
“I think that ‘The Wizard of Oz’ has remained a cultural icon because of the simplicity of its powerful message, which resonates with audiences of all ages- what you think you need in order to succeed is something you already have; you simply have to look within,” said Sarah Prickel-Kane, Narragansett Choral Director, who is helping helm the show, in a reference to the legendary story’s ending. “This message, along with the alluring, bright and imaginative world of Oz, draw audiences in and have helped keep ‘The Wizard of Oz’ relevant and popular since its premiere in 1939.”
Featuring a cast of actors ranging in age from 10 to 14 years old, the upcoming show will be led by Pier School students Taylor Lloyd, Katie Bootle, Niamh Fogarty, Marco Campopiano, Annie Butler, and Ruby Costa. The production team consists of Prickel-Kane, Nick D’Amico and Rachel Benz, assisted by a team of students from NHS.
“It’s been a joy to work with the Narragansett Pier School students on this show,” said Prickel-Kane. “Our middle schoolers not only have a great deal of talent, but they are extremely hard-working and take direction very well with regard to acting, singing and dancing. It’s been a privilege to see them blossom into the characters they’ve been cast as, and with each rehearsal they dive deeper into the hearts and minds of these characters.”
When asked about the set design of the upcoming show, Prickel-Kane was excited to share details of how the production team was bringing classic aesthetic elements of the original work to the Narragansett Pier Middle School production.
“I don’t want to give too much away, but we’ve designed a structure that allows us to show multiple scenes, and to transition from all black-and-white at the beginning of the show to the magical land of Oz where everything is brightly colored,” she said. “The creative team worked together to design the set, and two incredible parent volunteers and community members, Phil Smith and Dean D’Andrea, brought it to life.”
“The Wizard of Oz: Young Performers Edition” makes its debut at the Narragansett High School auditorium on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., with a repeat performance the following night, Feb. 29, also at 7 p.m. and a final matinee performance on Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $6 for students and $8 general admission and can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com or at the door.
