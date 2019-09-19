After more than 50 years on the professional stage, singer and songwriter Joyce Katzberg is planning to retire with a few last concerts to share her diverse repertoire of topical, traditional, historic, hysterical and original songs and stories along the way.
This Sunday, Sept. 22, Katzberg will play Music 'n' More at Lily Pads in Peace Dale at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door or on-line at Brown Paper Tickets. Children under 12 are free. She asks that audience members be as fragrance-free as possible.
Katzberg was a founding member of the Stone Soup Coffeehouse, a friend and colleague of the late American Icon Folk Singer Pete Seeger, a lifelong activist, and an engaging musician and songwriter.
Katzberg founded and coordinated the R.I. Labor and Ethnic Heritage Festival that ran for 11 years. In 2007, Katzberg was honored by the University of Rhode Island Honors Colloquium for "career contributions using music as a tool of peace, non-violence and social justice - changing the world one song at a time".
“One of the best voices I have ever heard! Joyce is truly a remarkable person.”
-- Pete Seeger
“Joyce Katzberg is a jewel of a singer, who both moves your heart and enriches your mind.”
-- Howard Zinn – Author of “A People's History of the United States"
“Joyce Katzberg is the Moon Goddess with a giggle. She's the first girl that broke your heart, the jolly big sister you never had, the wise woman in the shack at the end of town, the tough kid that defended you against the town bully and the big hug at the end of a bad day. She's not just entertainment – she is nourishment.”
--Bob Colonna - Actor, Director, Author – Providence, RI
“This lady sings the blues, the ballads, the country hits and the commentary in a rich and lusty voice.”
-- Laura Travis, host of “The Celtic Realm” on WRIU FM Public Radio
“The lyrics to Joyce's song, “If I Were God” taught me more in four minutes than I learned in four years at Harvard Divinity School.”
--The Rev. Fred Small
“Few musicians can match Katzberg's eternally renewable wellspring of devotion to social causes. There are fewer still who consistently refrain from shrill mawkishness which too often accompanies those with valid messages and insufficient tools to convey them. [Katzberg] never treats causes or songs as a given, thus she retains vitality, a sense of immediacy and urgency graced with an articulate, powerful voice.”
--Michael Caito, Providence
