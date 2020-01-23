Narrow River Preservation Association celebrates 50-year milestone
NARRAGANSETT – On Sunday, the Narrow River Preservation Association (NRPA) will celebrate 50 years of protecting and advocating for the river and its watershed, delving into the deep history of the organization and the challenges it faces going forward. A panel of NRPA officials will lead the event, which serves as the first entry in the On Pettaquamscutt Winter Speaker Series at Maury Loontjens Memorial Library.
“Scientifically, Narrow River is such a cool place,” said Veronica Berounsky, NRPA Vice President. “The ponds with the anoxic basins, there’s only about five or 10 in the world like that. They’re very unusual. And people came from all over the world to study this.”
Founded in 1970, NRPA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has a long history of hosting events, programs and other community outreach in an effort to preserve Narrow River and raise public awareness of the local water body. In addition to sponsoring science fairs and scholarships in the local schools, hosting regular river clean ups, annual swimming and kayaking races and running an osprey education program and community lectures, NRPA also fulfills its mission through its River Watch program, an initiative which sees trained volunteers regularly take samples from Narrow River in an effort to monitor the river’s water quality. The program is a part of the University of Rhode Island’s Watershed Watch. The majority of NRPA’s efforts are carried out by volunteer members.
“I’d work with other NRPA members and we’d create these packets looking at the data that was coming back from the River Watch sampling,” said Berounsky. “We put together presentations on 10 years of monitoring the river, 15 years, 20 years, but it wasn’t until 25 years into the program that we could really document improvements, which was sort of scary to think about. The fact that it took 25 years is kind of concerning. The good thing is we’ve been monitoring all these years, and so we have that data, and now we are seeing improvement.”
Berounsky got her start in the organization nearly 40 years ago. A coastal ecologist at URI’s Graduate School of Oceanography, Berounsky was peripherally aware of the river and the efforts to preserve it. She joined the group while pregnant with her daughter, thinking the monthly board meetings and outreach would be a good way to “get out of the house once a month.” The coastal ecologist, who lives along the river, added the opportunity also appealed to her passion for environmental conservation and giving back to the community.
“Joining the organization really hit on all aspects of my life and the things that held my interest,” said Berounsky.
To start, Berounsky and another board member would travel to local science fairs, highlighting student projects that dealt with Narrow River or environmental conservation in general. Students are then invited to attend NRPA’s board meeting in March to present their projects.
“That’s kind of how I got hooked,” said Beorunsky.
Shortly after, NRPA took on the charge of monitoring the health of the water body, creating its River Watch program, which Berounsky became deeply involved with, analyzing data coming back from water sampling volunteers.
“Really, that program, and how it’s simply just volunteers dedicating their time to do something small that can have a huge impact on the overall health of the river embodies NRPA and its goals,” she said.
Meanwhile, Richard Grant, NRPA president, has overseen the organization since 1996, originally joining the group in 1972. Coming from a background of publishing, Grant has an eye for the arts that he carries over into NRPA. The organization’s president regularly hosts “Art on the River,” a free program open to the public that allows participants to sit along the banks of Narrow River and paint, take photographs, draw, etc.
“There’s an overlap between NRPA and its mission and the arts,” said Berounsky. “Part of it is because our board is very diverse, it’s not made up of all scientists. Richard came from publishing and marketing, we have board members who are engineers, one is a stone mason.”
Grant also makes a point to allow board members to pick their own projects that relate to their respective fields, finding that passion typically leads to motivation and work being completed. He oversees the various board members’ projects, making sure they align with NRPA goals and standards. The method has allowed for Grant to trust in his board and the work being done. The spirit of comraderie is strong throughout the group.
“I’ve gotten to know people very well through NRPA,” said Berounsky. “We all have this common bond of protecting the river and I’ve formed many friendships in my time there. Often times after board meetings, we’ll go out for a meal and a drink and get to know one another and what’s going on in each other’s lives.”
Going forward, Berounsky believes the biggest threats to NRPA to be climate change and sea level rise.
“So much of Narrow River and its watershed, particularly the Middlebridge area, is so flat. It doesn’t take much to inundate the shoreline. How do you deal with that? So we’re coming up with ways to deal with that - what’s going to happen at the mouth of the river as sea level rise comes up? Those are our biggest challenges going forward, and we’re not really sure how to address that yet, but we’re aware of it and we’re talking about it.”
To learn more about the organization’s history and the challenges it faces going forward, please attend the organization’s presentation on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Maury Loontjens Memorial Library. The event is currently full, but more can be learned at Narrowriver.org.
