Ethics commission finds no violation
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Rhode Island Ethics Committee has determined that South Kingstown School Committee Vice Chair Sarah Markey did not violate the state ethics statute.
The vote that cleared Markey followed an exhaustive investigative report. The complaint, filed against the school committee member in June, claimed that Markey should have recused herself and left the table on numerous occasions when National Education Association of South Kingstown (NEASK) President Brian Nelson and NEASK Vice President Mick Lefort presented before the school committee.
Deborah Bergner, who filed the complaint against Markey, wrote that her “actions and conduct indicate a knowing and willful violation of the code.”
Markey had shared the submitted complaint on her official Facebook page in June, stating that she was “a fan of transparency” and wanted everyone to have access to it.
“The work that the Ethics Commission does is vital to our democracy," Markey wrote in a statement on Tuesday, shortly after the commission made its decision. "I entered into this investigation believing in the process, regardless of the outcome, because we need to ensure that private interests and money do not unduly influence the decision-making of elected officials."
"I am proud of my work as a union and community organizer and I am grateful that the Ethics Commission staff took the time to understand how labor unions truly work and what my exact role is with NEARI," she continued. "Unlike a realtor, for example, I stand to make no profit by my decisions and union leaders in South Kingstown do not qualify as business associates. I recuse myself from collective bargaining with NEARI locals so that my values and beliefs in worker voice aren’t perceived as unethical and because that is what the advisory opinion I previously received from the Ethics Commission requires. The ethics statute is not intended to be a political weapon to be used against our adversaries, but rather, it is a way to keep our elected official’s accountable to the voters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.