NHS Class of 2021 celebrates milestone achievement
NARRAGANSETT — After more than a year of social distancing, mask wearing and online classes, the sight of high school graduates embracing friends and family members last week was a bit surreal.
Thankfully, the Narragansett High School Class of 2021 was able to come together to celebrate this major milestone achievement in a way the circumstances of the world had denied the class before them.
Looking out into a sea of red and white gowns and mortarboards, Superintendent Peter Cummings said it was clear that “every graduate before him was an embodiment of perseverance — the commitment and resilience necessary to achieve a desired result in the face of challenges or setbacks.”
Earning a high school diploma, even if you’re not in the midst of a global pandemic, he said, is already hard enough.
“You have exemplified the perseverance and grit we have always known that you had,” Cummings said. “You’ve had extraordinary academic accomplishments in a challenging context. Not only did you master the balance of in-person and Zoom-school, you also excelled in bringing life and exuberance to our community.”
This year, Narragansett High School celebrated three state championships, numerous music and theater productions, and handfuls of service projects and environmental initiatives.
“You, the Class of 2021, have finished what you started,” Cummings said. “You persevered. You overcame one of the most significant challenges any of us has ever experienced.”
Class valedictorian Andrew Simone also recognized the challenges this year has brought while addressing his fellow classmates.
“We had obstacles thrown in our way that made our path to this day so much more treacherous,” Simone said.
“I don’t want to get too cliche, but I’ve seen real resilience from us all,” he added. “Especially in this community. As students, we’ve risen to the challenge and haven’t used the pandemic as an excuse to give up. We found light where there didn’t seem to be any. We had spirit week, we had prom and now we’ve got all of you here for graduation.”
Though he has no idea what comes next, Simone encourages his fellow classmates to make the best of their futures, not just for themselves, “but to make the world a better place.”
Both Simone and Superintendent Cummings expressed their overwhelming gratitude to the teachers who made this day possible. “Despite the challenges that we faced, their dedication, creativity and professionalism carried us through a year few of us could ever imagine,” Cummings said. “While we often had uncertainty, and we kept saying ‘we’re building the plane while we fly it,’ we were able to fly, and we were able to get to this day.”
When students were sent home for an “early spring break” during their junior year, Senior Class Liaison Gabriella Adamo remarked in her class ode that they had no idea they would be skipping out early of their hardest year of high school. When they walked back into Narragansett High School as seniors to find every room had changed, they quickly realized that they were just as confused as the freshman, according to Adamo.
Class salutatorian Patrick Lacroix expressed thanks to all of his teachers, administrators and the entire support staff — especially “the nice secretaries who work in the front office,” who would always hand him his late slips.
The extraordinary collection of people at this school, Lacroix said, are responsible for making these past four years unforgettable.
Before the graduates came forward to accept their diplomas, and head off into the next exciting chapters of their lives, English teacher Amanda Davia took a few moments to impart some last-minute words of wisdom.
While delivering a commencement address to this year’s graduating seniors — all of whom she had in class at one point or another — Davia recognized how bittersweet this moment must feel to her former students. She encouraged them to remember that the word commence, however, actually means to begin.
As they head off into new tomorrows, Davia said she hopes they will be able to embrace new beginnings. Along the way, she hopes her students remember that they are “made fundamentally from the good.”
“I’ve seen it, your teachers have seen it, your families see it,” Davia said. “You are a group of optimistic, forward thinking, kind individuals. You are inherently good people, and you will embark on this world bringing good wherever you go.”
Her greatest hope for this graduating class is that they know passion, and a life full of meaning. “Don’t settle for comfortable, because comfort doesn’t always equal happiness,” Davia said. “Push yourself to be better than yesterday. Give your all. Give your all to your family, your friends, your chosen path in life.”
“Spend time figuring out what matters most to you,” she added, “and devote yourself to it. Live your life with enthusiasm and fire. This is the only life we get.”
