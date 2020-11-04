SOUTH KINGSTOWN – While official election results won't be certified until next week, the number of mail, emergency and polling place votes cast for town council and school committee candidates were made available shortly after 1 a.m.
In the race for town council, Deborah Bergner came out on top of the polls with 7531 votes. The three incumbents, Town Councilman Rory McEntee, Council Presidents Abel Collins and Councilwoman Deborah Kelso followed behind. Filling the fifth seat on the council will be Charles "Greg" Sweet, who was able to capture 6496 votes.
In the race for school committee, all four Democrats on the ballot have a seat at the table. Coming in on top of the polls with 6910 votes was Paula Whitford, followed closely by Christie Fish, incumbent Michelle Brousseau and Melissa Boyd.
Over the next several days, the Rhode Island Board of Elections expected to be tabulating any additional drop box and uncounted ballots, as well as provisional ballots. Certified election results are not expected before Nov. 10.
For more in-depth coverage of the local races, be sure to pick up a copy of the Narragansett Times on Friday.
