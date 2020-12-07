NARRAGANSETT – Winners have emerged in the high-stakes race for town council, though results are still unofficial as of this time.
If the current results hold, the new Narragansett Town Council will consist of incumbents Jesse Pugh and Patrick Murray and challengers Susan Cicilline Buonanno, Ewa Dzwierzynski and Deborah Kopech.
One hot topic has recently dominated local politics and this election — the construction of a new public library at the former IGA/Belmont building in the Pier Marketplace. Though nearly 70 percent of Narragansett voters approved a $5.8 million bond referendum for a new library in 2016, a majority on the current council halted the project based on fiscal concerns with the project in the Pier Marketplace specifically, prompting grassroots resistance movements, lawsuits and protests at council meetings over the past two years. As results stand now, every member of the freshly elected council has expressed support for completing the project in the Pier Marketplace space.
Pugh, who was first elected in 2018, and spent the previous term battling the council majority over the library issue, comfortably leads the pack of 10 candidates with 4,719 votes (15.4 percent).
“Thank you to all of the candidates who put in the time and effort to run for Town Council and School Committee and congratulations to the winners,” he said in a statement. “I feel honored to be re-elected by the voters of Narragansett and really do appreciate the continued support. The election results, including the approval of all ballot questions, were a strong message that Narragansett residents are not interested in bickering from their elected officials and are ready to move forward with long awaited projects. It is time, again, for decency and respect in government and this means taking the time to listen to everyone no matter their position on an issue. All of the incoming council members believe in the values of democracy, open dialogue and transparency. I’m very, very excited to get started with this new council and look forward to moving ahead collaboratively.”
In second place and capturing 14 percent of the vote is challenger and former Narragansett Town Council President Susan Cicilline Buonanno. Cicilline Buonanno, who presided over the town council in the 2016-18 term, and originally introduced the motion to purchase the Pier space for the library project, has received 4,287 total votes.
“I am honored that the Narragansett residents have re-elected me to a seat on the Narragansett Town Council,” she said. “I am excited to work with this new council to move Narragansett forward. I am so happy that the library voter initiatives passed and that we will finally build a new modern state of the art library at the Belmont building.
“After 12 years of work it is now time to move that project forward,” Cicilline Buonanno continued. “I am also looking forward to working on many other issues that are important to the Narragansett residents. Thank you, Narragansett!”
Murray, who also regularly found himself at odds with the previous council majority due to his support of the library project, is in third place, garnering 3,805 votes (12.4 percent) so far.
Dzwierzynski currently sits in fourth place at 3,297 votes (10.8 percent). In a statement, Dzwierzynski championed women serving in politics and noted the strong showing of local female candidates in this election.
“This year marks the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage and I am so honored to be one of three women elected to serve on the five-seat council, which I believe is a first for Narragansett Town Council,” she said. “I am grateful for this opportunity to serve the people of our beautiful town and thank all who supported and voted for me. I am confident that this will be a positive and productive council that will be guided by the will of the people.”
And, as it currently stands, Kopech will round out the new Narragansett Town Council, finishing in fifth place with 2,702 votes (8.8 percent). Kopech previously trailed current sixth-place finisher and Narragansett Library Board of Trustees Chair Laurie Kelly before the latest batch of mail ballots were tallied Wednesday afternoon. Kelly has received 2,676 votes (8.8 percent).
“During this election, voters in Narragansett resoundingly expressed their belief in the importance of government leaders who believe in transparency, the importance of listening to and respecting positions whether in agreement or opposition and who understand that the five members of the Town Council will always be balanced by the power of the voter initiative,” said Kopech. “Equally important, Narragansett voters delivered a very strong message about the importance and necessity of recreating our library based on the 2016 Bond issue and I look forward to beginning the next phase of this project immediately with my colleagues.”
“I am honored to have been selected to serve all of the people of Narragansett and to have the opportunity to work with Jesse, Susan, Patrick and Ewa on the challenges ahead,” she added.
Results as of Thursday morning show current town council president pro tem Jill Lawler in seventh place with 2,538 votes (8.3 percent). Lawler, who was first elected in 2016, was one part of the three-member majority on the current council who opposed the new library project in the former IGA/Belmont building. She was brief in her post-election remarks.
“I enjoyed serving the town for four years,” said Lawler. “Godspeed Narragansett.”
In eighth place is current councilor Richard Lema, another member of the council majority who fought against a new library in the Pier Marketplace. Lema told The Times he was thankful for the opportunity to serve the town.
“Thank you, Narragansett,” he said. “I appreciate all the support and want to thank those who trusted me to be an elected leader in our town for the past two years. I have always and will continue to care about Narragansett. I want to thank the Town Manager, his staff and employees for their continued commitment to make this town what it is. I have learned and experienced a lot in my past role as a councilor and these experiences will be always be remembered. Thank you and hopefully we will continue to be proud that Narragansett is our home.”
In the final two spots are challengers Win Hames and Steven Belaus. Hames has received 2,096 votes (6.9 percent) and 1,902 votes (6.2 percent) have been cast for Belaus.
“The mail-in ballots decided this election like a lot of others around the state,” said Hames. “Those candidates that waited to get their message out, missed the bulk of the voters. Overall, this was a well-run campaign by most of the candidates, with very little negative campaigning. There was some from a few of the losing candidates on the Town Council, but that was expected.”
The new Narragansett Town Council is expected to host its first meeting of the new term virtually on Monday, Dec. 7.
