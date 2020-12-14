SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Hours before the town council was meant to elect a new president and vice president on Monday, town officials learned that the meeting had been improperly posted.
“Unfortunately, there was a glitch on the secretary of state’s website, whereby the town council tab does not indicate that there’s a meeting being held this evening,” explained Town Solicitor Mike Ursillo.
While the swearing in ceremony was able to proceed forward, since it doesn’t constitute an actual meeting and wouldn’t violate any open meeting act laws, the election of a new council president and vice president will need to be added to the coming agenda.
Unlike other neighboring towns, like Narragansett and North Kingstown, which have already held their first official meetings with the new council, the South Kingstown Town Council and school committee have yet to meet.
While the first official meetings are slated to take place next week, the late start time has created a bit of a hiccup for other boards and committees — mainly the school building committee.
Apart from not having an elected town council president or school committee chair, the two bodies have also not been able to vote on school building committee appointments.
The makeup of the body has been left up in the air since former School Building Committee Chair Bryant Da Cruz decided to not seek re-election to the town council, and school committee member Jacy Northup, who served as the committee’s secretary, did not receive enough support from voters for another term.
At the moment, the only elected officials at the table include councilwoman Deb Kelso and school committee member Kate Macinanti, but any leadership decisions have been tabled until the council and the school committee have the chance to make appointments.
Regardless of whether or not a town council president and vice president could be sworn in, the school building committee would still be in the same situation. Meeting before this hasn’t been possible since the certification of the election was delayed, and Dec. 14 is the first date that aligns with the town charter.
In other school building committee business, discussions and concerns around community engagement continue to be ongoing. Although mailers have been sent out to every home and multiple listening sessions have taken place in recent weeks, some community members feel that not enough people know about the possibility of the high school moving to Curtis Corner.
While the Rhode Island Department of Education’s Stage II Necessity of School Construction application isn’t due for another few months, a lot of work still needs to be completed between now and February.
Community members Raissa Mosher told the committee that she was concerned that the mailers haven’t seemed to engage more people.
“I want you guys to get this information to the most amount of people that you can, and I still don’t think that’s happening,” Mosher said. “This has been a struggle forever and ever, and ever, in school business and town business.”
“There are a select few people who pay attention, and other people just let the business go on,” Mosher said, offering suggestions of developing a larger list-serve.
Another caller recommended robo calling residents in the event of important meetings or issues, so more people can be informed. While South Kingstown only uses robo calls in the case of emergency, according to Town Manager Robert Zarnetske, the town is working on developing an app so that citizens can be better informed in the near future.
