RHODE ISLAND – Gov. Gina Raimondo announced eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which has been the smallest climb this week.
As of now, there are 132 cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island.
Of these new cases, the individuals range in age from their 30s to their 60s, according to Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott. Five of the eight new cases are male, and three are female.
"While it's important to understand that the data numbers each day will ebb and flow, they'll be up or they'll be down, the key is everyone implementing these community mitigation directives that we are giving," Alexander-Scott said.
Both she and the governor continue to stress the importance of staying home as much as possible, only going out when essential and continuing to practice social distancing.
"The best things we can do to keep each other safe and health – and frankly – alive, is to keep ourselves away from other people," Raimonodo said. "This is not natural, it's not the way we're used to living, it's not the way we want to live, but it's going to keep up alive."
