NARRAGANSETT – Thanks to the recent generosity of strangers, many teachers throughout the state requesting extra funds this year to complete projects had their wishes granted. The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) announced this week that all teachers who had requested funding for projects through the website Donors Choose, which allows teachers to advertise school projects requiring supplemental funding for a pool of private donors, would be getting the resources they needed. One such educator was Narragansett Elementary School (NES) kindergarten teacher Kristin Gerard, who had requested additional funds on Donors Choose for materials that would bolster the educational experience and strengthen both academic and social-emotional skills for her students.
“Several years ago when I was teaching in Arizona, I learned of Donors Choose,” said Gerard. “After doing some research and reading testimonials, I thought ‘why not give it a try?’ I honestly did not think my project would fund, why would complete strangers donate to my classroom? To my surprise, my project did fund. This was when I realized the power of Donors Choose and its ability to connect teachers with generous donors. Now, here I am in a new state and school and that same generosity still exists.”
Gerard, in a pitch titled “Bring the Play Back to K” advertised on DonorsChoose.org, was requesting materials such as alphabet dough stampers, alphabet picture magnets and cardboard building blocks the elementary school educator said would help bring another dimension to the learning experience of her students.
“My students are a group of kindergarteners, ages five and six, in Rhode Island,” Gerard wrote on Donors Choose. “The students walk into our classroom every day full of life, ready to learn and excited for what is in store for them that day. I ask them, ‘who is the best kindergarten class?’ and they reply, ‘we are!’ I want them to know I believe in them and they can do anything.”
“At this age, my students are like little sponges soaking up every bit of information they see and hear, and I want to provide them with hands-on experiences and help develop their love for learning,” Gerard continued.
“I want my students to have everything they deserve and hope you all can help.”
Two private individuals, as well as the Partnership for Rhode Island, a non-profit coalition of the state’s leading business executives, donated to Gerard’s project. According to the educator, the materials requested would provide illustrative examples of learning to kindergarteners during math and literacy stations.
“During math and literacy stations, these materials will help make our activities hands-on and interactive,” wrote Gerard. “Students will use puppets, paint, Potato heads, and other toys during centers. Center play encourages students to share, communicate, and play together. These materials will be used throughout our day to help make learning fun and encourage social interaction. Students need to work on developing relationships, communicating and learning new skills in kindergarten. These materials will support these goals.”
Gerard, who said kindergarten was the first school experience for many of her students, said learning would be enhanced in her classroom with the recent addition. She pointed to examples of students using Play-doh to build letters, numbers or words or using various scented markers to differentiate sight words.
“Center time in our classroom allows students to interact and build relationships,” said Gerard. “Students are working on important life skills including problem solving, sharing, communicating and interacting with one another. My class will be receiving games, blocks, puzzles and more to support this.”
Started by a history teacher at a Bronx public high school in 2000, Donors Choose is now open to every public school in America and has fulfilled over 1.3 million classroom project requests. Gerard testified as to the power of the crowdfunding website.
“Donors Choose is an amazing resource for teachers,” she said. “Schools have budgets, teachers spend their own money and families donate but that all has limits. Donors Choose changes that. I would love to help other teachers create projects and encourage every teacher to give it a try. Writing a project takes less than an hour and has amazing outcomes if it funds. Just think your project (school supplies, flexible seating, technology, professional development, etc.) has the ability to not only impact your current class/school but also generations to come.”
Gerard reported Thursday morning that some of the requested materials had started to come into the classroom, with students beyond excited in learning about the things generosity and kindness can buy.
