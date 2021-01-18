SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The school committee narrowly approved pressing forward with the district’s stage II application on Tuesday night after two members abstained from the vote.
Those who abstained from the vote included school committee members Paula Whitford and Kate Macinanti, who also sits on the school building committee.
Although Macinanti had been among the majority of school building committee members to support the application’s submission on Monday, she was taken aback by some of the nay votes. Ultimately, the school building committee voted 7-4 to move forward.
Those who voted against submitting the Stage II Necessity of School Construction application — which details the district’s plans to relocate the high school to Curtis Corner, make additions to Broad Rock Middle School and improvements to all four elementary schools — included the town’s finance and facilities directors, as well as Town Manager Robert Zarnetske.
“My intent in voting yes was to let the project that has been talked about, dare I say, ad nauseam, to move forward, for the community to finally have their opportunity to have their voices heard via bond referendum,” Macinanti said. “However, coming out of the recommendation with such a split vote was glaring to me.”
Macinanti worried the school committee wouldn’t be able to feel confident in their vote when those who’ve devoted countless hours to this project can’t even come to an unanimous agreement.
And apart from Zarnetske, who detailed his concerns to the rest of the committee, Macinanti was left wondering why other town employees voted against submission. And if key individuals like the finance director and the town facilities director aren’t in favor of moving forward, Macinanti wondered how they could gain the support and the trust of the public.
Whitford echoed Macinanti’s concerns, stating that she didn’t feel comfortable voting on the measure that evening. Project Manager Sam Bradner of The Peregrine Group noted that there is a bit of a buffer built into the submission schedule, but he cautioned the committee against not putting the vote off for too long.
“You certainly have time on your side right now,” he said, “but not a lot to be deliberate, to make sure questions are answered, and you go through a process that meets the collective expectations.”
School committee member Sarah Markey commented that their discussion about whether or not to submit the stage II application felt a bit like a groundhog’s day scenario. From her point of view, the school committee seems to be self sabotaging when it comes to facilities upgrades. This application submission, which has been put off multiple times now, has been months and years in the making.
She cautioned her fellow school committee members against politicizing their vote for something that’s not political. She urged others to center their decision around what’s best for local kids.
“I’m not someone who’s had a very strong opinion, either way, on the facilities upgrades,” Markey said. “I know that we need them, but what exactly they looked like wasn’t always important to me. I leaned on the community members, parent, teachers, administrators and the building committee who are guiding this process.”
Superintendent Linda Savastano, who like Macinanti had been surprised by some of the nay votes from the school building committee, shared similar sentiments.
“At the end of the day, none of this is about the buildings,” Savastano said. “It’s all about the kids and it’s all about the teaching and learning that we have and want.”
Although school committee member Melissa Boyd appreciated Markey’s comments about not politicizing their vote, she pointed out that the community is deeply divided over this issue. If the application moves forward and successfully goes before the voters, it has the potential of becoming the town’s largest-ever bonded project.
Similar to community members who raised concerns during public comment, Boyd said she too had concerns about the limited ability to make changes in the next stage of the project, the operational costs associated with these facilities updates, a continuing decline in students enrollment and the abandonment of Columbia Street.
“Our hopes are all the same,” Boyd said. “We want to have the best school facilities we can for our children — and our community is by and large behind us in that. I think they’re [just] not behind this plan yet.”
“There are pieces of this that I do not, and cannot, support at this point,” she added.
Boyd stated that getting communities to come behind a project like this boils down to one word — trust.
“You earn the money to do a project like this by having the full faith and credit, and trust of the citizens,” she said.
Boyd, along with school committee member Michelle Brousseau, voted against supporting the Feb. 15 submission to the Rhode Island Department of Education.
Only three school committee members voted in favor of approving the submission.
According to Tracey Donnelly of RGB Architects, if the appreciation is submitted by this deadline, a memorandum of agreement from the Rhode Island Department of Education likely wouldn’t be delivered until sometime in May. From that date, the town and the district would have six months to place the bond question before voters.
If voters do not support the bond question, the school building committee will have to go back to square one. At this point, if the application does not move forward, the committee will be starting over with less funding.
Although nothing is set in stone, the project is expected to receive 50 percent reimbursement, thanks to meeting certain design incentives from the state. If an application doesn’t go forward, those same reimbursement rates won’t be there.
School Committee Chair Emily Cummiskey pointed out that a project of this scope will not be possible without 50 percent reimbursement.
“I think we all have to understand the ramifications,” Savastano said. “If we don’t move this one forward in February, it’s a big burden for you all. If you don’t move this forward in February, we’re not going to see this amount of funds in the future.”
While many have made the fair point that the project shouldn’t move forward solely because of reimbursement rates, Savastano stressed that she thinks “that our students deserve this project.”
Although the school committee has narrowly supported moving forward, the Stage II Necessity of School Construction application cannot be submitted to RIDE without approval from the town council.
The town council and the school committee are set to convene for another joint meeting next week.
