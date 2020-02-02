SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Despite the reservations expressed by community and school committee members alike on Tuesday night, the committee unanimously voted to move forward with plans to relocate the high school.
Last week, the vast majority of the school building committee recommended moving forward with plans to relocate the South Kingstown High School to Curtis Corner, rather than renovating the Columbia Street property. School committee member Kate Macinanti had cast her vote in support of the addition and renovation.
On Tuesday night, however, after listening to comments from community members and discussing the upcoming budget, Macinanti said she was struggling with her decision. Having attended the town council’s budget hearing the night before added to the difficulty.
“I’ve put a lot of thought into the impact of the school facilities and the bonding and the big number — and the trust factor when it comes to our architect and the different things he has said over time,” Macinanti said. “And I am listening to the community members who are coming up to the microphone and sending emails — saying err on the side of caution.”
During public comment, community member Raissa Mosher expressed concerns and doubts about the affordability of the large scale project — currently estimated at $62 million. Whether or not the current plans can be achieved if obstacles and hiccups that weren’t planned for arise, has been asked by multiple people.
RGB Architects has been asked no less than four times, publicly, Mosher said, about the ledge on the site. A necessary egress road, going out onto South Road, she added, will also be expensive. In the past when Curtis Corner was considered a possible site for a new high school, these factors were considered cost-prohibitive, she said.
“A big concern of mine is that these major issues that drove the cost of a high school up at CCMS, out of the range of possible,” Mosher said, “now with what I have heard as very little change in those previous issues, it is suddenly possible to rehab the entire building, build additions and have a ‘like new’ high school for a fraction of the cost of the previous exploration.”
The questions surrounding this have been asked over and again, she said, may jeopardize the rest of the project.
“My fear is that parents think they’re getting one thing, and the final result will be drastically different,” Mosher said.
Macinanti expressed being torn between having a new high school that other families would come to South Kingstown for and reigning in plans while the district gets operational costs under control.
This year the school will be asking for a 2 percent increase in the budget, which is better than Macinanti expected, “but we’re going to be doing that on top of a bond ask.”
“I would have less of a problem moving forward, regardless of where the high school was going to be if our year-after-year operating expenses were going to be going down,” she said.
School committee member Michelle Brousseau said she was also very much on the fence, and “it’s not a very wide one either.”
Like Mosher, she expressed concerns about the ledge on the site, as well as traffic and potential runoff that could hurt the water quality of the pond on site. Her questions on these issues, she said, have not really been answered.
“It would be exciting to have a high school on a space where we have the playing fields there and a bigger site, but I don’t want to see us get into a situation where we start the project and then these issues that have been brought up to Mr. [David] DeQuattro rear their ugly heads, and the project can’t proceed as planned,” Brousseau said. “Or within a reasonable budget.”
“I have nightmares about starting the project, getting too far in to back out, and not having enough money to finish it,” she added. “Then no body’s going to choose South Kingstown.”
Others, like school committee member Emily Cummiskey, believe this is the best plan that’s come before them to-date.
“It’s more than athletic fields that’s important in terms of bringing the high school over to Curtis Corner,” Cummiskey said, adding that the location will allow for more active, outdoor learning.. “I think it’s, educationally, a better site for our students.”
The new location would create more of a community feel, she said, that everyone could come to and enjoy the walking paths and fields.
School Committee Chair Stephanie Canter said distrust and anxiety are human reactions, but that the committee shouldn’t let it “cripple a process that two different groups of experts have come to a consensus on.”
“It’s just a little dangerous, and it’s not productive at all,” Canter said.
Although there are concerns about the operational budget as well, Canter believes the work Superintendent Linda Savastano has already done in her first-ever budget season in South Kingstown “is evidence that it’s only going to get better in the future.”
“The worries over previous years of our operational budget are not a good reason to hold up an excellent chance at a significant amount of money back from the state that our kids deserve,” Canter said.
School committee member Jacy Northup, who’s sat on the building committee the longest, said she feels “really, really good” about moving forward with the Curtis Corner project.
Although Northup said her own confidence in RGB Architects waivers at times, overall she believes “their intentions are good, they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do.” Also having heard the concerns of the community, she believes the ledge at the proposed addition site, will not be as much of an issue as people fear.
When previously considered, a brand new high school on the Curtis Corner property on a different proposed location, she said, was very “ledgey.” The proposed location of an addition may not present the same challenges.
“I think, now that more people have looked at it, maybe the ledge isn’t as big a problem as it was initially — here’s to hoping,” Northup said. “We’ve got to take a leap of faith somewhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.